Varun Badola credits Astitva, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand for shaping his career

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Varun Badola has opened up about how his iconic television shows like ‘Koshish - Ek Aasha’, ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, and ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’ shaped his career in his early days.

He also stated that it gave him immense recognition in the early phase of his acting journey.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor reflected on how these characters will always stay close to him, but also added that as an actor, it is necessary to grow and move forward instead of living in past glory.

Speaking about his journey, Varun said, “You can’t cut off from your character ever in life, but somewhere you need to realize that you have grown up. And growing up is a beautiful feeling, why would you not want to grow up?”

He added, “The way those characters introduced me to this world... ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’ thereafter, because these were huge shows, even ‘Astitva’ for that matter. As much as I worked to make those characters believable, the fact is that those characters gave me a lot of popularity. But we are talking about 20-22 years back. So yes, while I should always feel proud of the work I have done, I cannot just sit in the past, hugging those laurels and not wanting to move forward.”

Talking about Varun, the actor became a household name with his show ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, which premiered in 2002, where he was seen opposite actress Nikki Aneja Walia.

He was also widely loved in ‘Koshish - Ek Aasha’, where he starred opposite Sandhya Mridul, and received great applause for his character portrayal.

In ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, he shared screen space with Sangeeta Ghosh and his character as Dev went on to become a rage back in the early 2000s era of television.

All three shows cemented his position as one of television’s most dependable actors.

Varun who is married to screws Rajeshwari, was last seen in the OTT series Undekhi part 4.

Undekhi stars Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, Gautam Rode and Surya Sharma.

The actor has also co-written the first season of the show as well.

–IANS

rd/