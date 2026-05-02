May 02, 2026 9:51 AM हिंदी

Divyenndu on ‘alpha’ culture: We misinterpret that a lot

Divyenndu on ‘alpha’ culture: We misinterpret that a lot

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu has raised questions on the popular idea of “alpha” in human behavior, calling it a misinterpreted and outdated label.

Speaking about his latest show, Glory, and how boxing is often seen as an “alpha” sport, IANS asked how Divyenndu would define being an alpha. As per the 42-year-old actor, he said that such tags may make sense in the animal world, but lose relevance when applied to people.

“We don't need to use this term for humans to begin with. It's nice if it exists in the animal world.

Any alpha, any such cannot exist without the gang, the group or the family or whatever. So, you need that,” Divyenndu told IANS.

“I think we misinterpret that a lot,” said the actor, who shot to fame with in 2011 with his work in the comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan.

Flipping through history, Divyenndu stated that the term may have been used to boost egos in warrior cultures, but believes that in today’s world, it’s a concept best not taken too seriously.

“And that must have been done back in the days when warriors used to fight and everything. And just to boost their egos, they must be... You are an alpha and go and do this every day. But yeah, today, I think if we have our brains intact, we shouldn't use such terms very closely,” he added.

Divyenndu’s latest release is Glory, set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. The series dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

The series also stars Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

In the film front, he will be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

--IANS

dc/

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