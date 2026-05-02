Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's film titled 'Sing Geetham'; to hit screens on June 11!

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) The makers of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who has returned to the director’s chair at the remarkable age of 94, have now announced through a title teaser that the immensely respected director's film had been titled 'Sing Geetham' and that it would hit screens worldwide on June 11 this year.

With a career spanning decades and nearly 60 films across multiple languages, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who is known to have delivered several iconic classics including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Pushpak', has consistently redefined cinematic storytelling in India.

The ace director is currently working on his dream project 'Sing Geetham', envisioned as India’s first musical fantasy. The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the prestigious banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious and isolated village, Sing Geetham follows a young man Prathap whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.

In the teaser that has been released, the young lead cast- Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi, deliver impressive performances, each bringing their own distinct comic timing. Singeetham once again showcases his knack for presenting fantasy through unique concepts while seamlessly weaving in humour.

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature actors Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana and Agu Stanley in pivotal roles.

The film has an impressive technical team backing it. Ankur C has been assigned the responsibility of capturing the film’s carefully crafted world with striking visual clarity. Music director Devi Sri Prasad has been tasked with providing the narrative a fresh tonal identity. Production designer Aravind Mule has been assigned the task of building an imaginative universe.

--IANS

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