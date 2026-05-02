Adah Sharma: Whenever I try to balance my schedule, it looks like a ‘Jenga tower’

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma says that finding the correct work-life balance isn’t always realistic. She compared her schedule to a precarious game of Jenga, and that even a slight addition can throw everything off.

Asked how she plans to maintain balance between work and personal well-being, Adah told IANS: “Honestly, whenever I try to ‘balance’ my schedule, it looks like a Jenga tower. One extra shoot and everything collapses.”

Instead of chasing perfection, Adah focuses on getting through her days with a sense of humour and counting small wins.

“I’ve realised I’m not great at perfect balance… but I’m decent at not completely falling apart. I can pretend five hours of sleep is wellness on some days and manage to go through the day without getting very annoyed.”

“If I manage to shoot, laugh, eat on time, and not forget where I kept my phone, I consider it a wellness victory,” she concluded.

The 33-year-old actress was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film is inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

She will next be seen in “Governor: The Silent Saviour”, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims and confirm if it’s indeed based on him. It will be released on June 12.

The film is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

--IANS

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