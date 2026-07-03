'VAR must stay, but offside decisions need to focus on players’ feet': Bhutia

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has backed the continued use of VAR in football but suggested that offside decisions should be judged primarily by the position of a player’s feet rather than other body parts.

Bhutia’s remarks come after one of the most debated incidents of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, when Croatia’s dramatic late equaliser against Portugal was disallowed following a VAR review.

Croatia believed they had levelled the match in the 103rd minute when Josko Gvardiol tapped home after Mario Pasalic had squared the ball across the goal. However, VAR ruled the goal out for offside after determining that Croatian forward Igor Matanovic had made a slight touch on the ball before it reached Pasalic. FIFA later confirmed that the touch was detected using the Connected Ball Technology and IMU sensors embedded inside the official Trionda match ball.

The decision proved decisive as Portugal held on for a 2-1 victory, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the equaliser and Goncalo Ramos netting the late winner.

Reflecting on the increasing scrutiny around offside calls at the World Cup, Bhutia said technology remains essential despite occasional controversies.

“I think VAR has to stay because there will be more controversy without VAR. VAR as well, there are controversies, but lesser ones. So I think VAR has to stay, and I think it’s good for the game,” Bhutia, who is part of the expert panel for ZEE5’s FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

However, the former striker feels the current interpretation of offside can sometimes become too technical and should place greater emphasis on a player’s feet. “I think offside law in VAR, we should try to see the feet of the player where it is positioned rather than the body,” he added.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed several tight offside decisions, with semi-automated offside technology and connected ball data being used extensively to assist match officials. Supporters of the system argue it improves accuracy, while critics believe marginal calls continue to spark debate.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Bhutia also welcomed the use of hydration breaks, saying that they provide relief to the players, especially during matches played in demanding weather conditions.

“I think it’s a very welcome move. Especially for India, in an Indian climate, a hydration break is very important, and it’s a very welcome move for me,” he said.

“Maybe I think the European leagues might not do it, which is fine with the weather. But there are other parts of the world where the weather also plays a big role. So I think that’s a welcome move,” Bhutia added.

--IANS

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