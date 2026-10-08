‘Vanvaas’ director Anil Sharma recollects Nana Patekar standing in snow for 8 hours during film’s shoot

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Director Anil Sharma has recollected his fond memories of working with actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday. He shared an incident from the shooting of his film.

The director spoke with IANS after the actor’s demise, and shared that he was in shock for a few minutes, as he couldn’t come to terms with the news.

He told IANS, “First of all, as soon as I woke up in the morning, I heard this news. I don't know how to express myself. Nana Patekar sir was a great artist. He was a great human being. He was more than a great society. In Pune, in small villages, he used to walk for miles to get water. In rural areas. He used to donate more than half of his income. Such a great artist, such a great human being. There are many misconceptions about him. People are very worried about him”.

He further mentioned, “It is wrong. He never did this to us. He used to live with us. He was so jovial. He used to feed people. He never came late to the set. He used to go straight in front of the camera. He never went in a van or anywhere. He used to get ready and come. There was no discussion on the set. If there was any discussion, he used to sit in the room with the director. He used to do it with me. I have had a great experience. Not only in India, but the whole world will miss a personality like Nana Patekar. Such people are sometimes born on earth”.

When asked about his favourite film of the late actor, Anil named his directorial ‘Vanvaas’, as he said, “‘Vanvaas’ is my favorite. One of the best performances he did. I remember the last scene in Shimla. He stood in the snow for 8 hours”.

“It was snowing. He did not even eat. That was his death scene. I remember that”, he added.

--IANS

aa/