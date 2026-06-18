US V-P Vance warns allies not to undermine Iran deal

Washington, June 18 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday delivered a blunt warning to critics of the Trump administration's Iran agreement, saying that efforts to undermine the deal could jeopardise a rare opportunity to stabilise the Middle East after months of conflict.

Speaking at the White House, Vance defended the agreement against criticism from some Israeli Ministers and Republican lawmakers, saying many opponents had misunderstood its terms.

"So many of what I've read or heard that people believe about this deal is just fundamentally untrue," the US Vice President said.

Friction over Lebanon

A significant portion of Vance's remarks focused on Lebanon, where he said the US administration was trying to reduce violence involving Hezbollah and Israel.

"We expect Hezbollah is not going to be firing rockets and firing drones at the Israelis," he added.

At the same time, Vance said Israel also had responsibilities under the broader peace framework.

"We also expect that the Israelis are not going to be going wild in Lebanon."

Vance acknowledged that ceasefires in the region are often imperfect.

"The President of United States said this a couple of weeks ago, that a ceasefire in that region of the world just means they're shooting a little bit less at each other than they were before."

Still, Vance said violence had declined significantly and diplomacy was producing results.

Sharp words for Israeli Ministers

Vance reserved his strongest language for members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition who have publicly criticised the agreement.

"Donald J. Trump is the only Head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," he said.

"If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

The Vice President also highlighted American military support for Israel during the conflict.

"Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars."

Appeal to Republican sceptics

Vance also addressed concerns voiced by some Republican lawmakers.

"Have a little bit of faith in the President of United States," he said.

He added that Trump had placed the United States in a strong negotiating position and retained the ability to reimpose pressure if Iran failed to comply.

"The idea that he is going to strike a deal that's been bad for the American people -- it's preposterous."

Regional peace framework

Vance said the broader goal was to create conditions that would reduce Iranian support for armed groups across the region and strengthen state institutions.

"What this agreement does fundamentally is it requires Iran to behave like a normal country," he added.

"And if they do, then that's a great thing for everybody."

The agreement comes as Washington seeks to contain tensions stretching from the Gulf to the eastern Mediterranean.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has been a central actor in Lebanon's security landscape for decades and remains a key concern for Israel.

The United States has long supported Israel's security while also backing efforts to strengthen Lebanon's state institutions and prevent wider regional conflict.

--IANS

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