Vance leads Iran talks amid growing political scrutiny

Washington, June 22 (IANS) Vice President JD Vance has emerged as the public face of President Donald Trump's high-stakes diplomacy with Iran, taking charge of negotiations that could reshape the Middle East while also carrying the political risks of a deal that is already drawing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

As technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme began in Switzerland, Vance found himself at the centre of an effort that the Trump administration describes as a historic opportunity to transform relations with Tehran after nearly four months of conflict.

"What the president has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran and to extend an outstretched hand," Vance said earlier. He said the United States was willing to "fundamentally transform our relationship" with Iran if its leadership abandoned regional destabilisation and nuclear weapons ambitions.

The vice president's role has expanded significantly since Trump announced a memorandum of understanding with Iran last week. While senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have largely remained out of public view, Vance has become the administration's chief messenger and negotiator.

His prominence was highlighted by Trump himself.

Speaking before the talks, the president joked: "If it works out, I'm going to take the credit, if it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful JD."

The negotiations are unfolding against a backdrop of growing scepticism in Washington.

Democratic Senator Cory Booker described the agreement as "an abject surrender" and said, "Iran gets all of the benefits, literally billions and billions of dollars." He called the deal "a cataclysmic failure".

Republican criticism has also surfaced. CBS aired comments from Senators Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Tom Cotton and Bill Cassidy expressing concerns that Iran could use new economic resources to rebuild its military capabilities and support regional proxies.

Despite the criticism, administration officials insist the negotiations represent a major diplomatic breakthrough.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said the talks marked "a step forward that no other administration has ever been able to do" because they involved direct engagement with senior Iranian officials.

"We need to give this process a chance. We need to give peace a chance," Waltz said.

Former Defence Secretary Mark Esper, while expressing concerns about elements of the memorandum, said the administration should be given time to pursue negotiations.

"I think as the Vice President said, 'let's give it a shot and see if it works'," Esper said.

The political stakes for Vance are considerable. As one of Trump's most visible lieutenants and a leading figure in the Republican Party, he now carries responsibility for explaining and defending a deal that remains controversial among foreign-policy hawks and many of Trump's supporters.

The outcome of the 60-day negotiating period could therefore have consequences beyond Iran. Success would strengthen Vance's credentials as a national security and foreign-policy figure. Failure would expose him to criticism from both supporters and opponents of the administration's approach, making the talks one of the most consequential assignments of his political career.

--IANS

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