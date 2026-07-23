Infosys announces Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate, Salil Parekh to step down after 9 years

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) IT bellwether Infosys on Thursday announced that its CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh will step down from his role after nine years at the helm, as the company appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate.

The company said Parekh will step down effective from April 1, 2027. Parekh, who joined Infosys in January 2018, is the longest-serving non-founder CEO in the company's history. His current five-year term was scheduled to end on March 31, 2027.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO-designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO,” said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Infosys board.

In an exchange filing, Infosys said that “the Board approved its intention to appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2027, upon fulfilment of all statutory requirements”.

Dash is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals and is planned to succeed Parekh as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Salil’s second term, after over 9 years.

Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies. He also leads the sustainability business across the company. He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams, said the company.

“On behalf of the Board, I also thank Salil for his outstanding leadership over 9 years. Under his stewardship, Infosys has strengthened its market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders, and built a strong platform for future growth,” said Nilekani.

--IANS

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