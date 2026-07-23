Luke Donald, Shane Lowry to headline star-studded field at 2026 India Championship

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will return for the second edition of the India Championship, joining a world-class field for the $4 million tournament to be played at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, 2026.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will once again form part of the decisive Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai. Fans have also been invited to register their interest in tickets ahead of the event.

Donald, who guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup triumphs in Rome in 2023 and New York in 2025, will make his second appearance in Delhi after debuting at the tournament last year. The Englishman became only the second European captain after Tony Jacklin to lead Europe to both home and away Ryder Cup victories and is now preparing for another captaincy assignment at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Joining him will be Lowry, who finished tied third in the inaugural edition and will be aiming to improve on that result when he returns to the Indian capital.

The field is expected to feature several of Europe's biggest names, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, two-time reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, Major winner Justin Rose, newly crowned Open champion Ryan Fox, and Viktor Hovland, adding further strength to one of the richest tournaments ever staged in India.

Reflecting on his return, Donald said he was looking forward to competing once again in Delhi. “It’s a privilege to be able to play golf all over the world, and I really enjoyed my first experience of Delhi last year. It’s shaping up to be another incredible India Championship field, and I look forward to teeing it up alongside so many European Ryder Cup players in particular.”

Lowry, who enjoyed a strong debut at the event in 2025, said he was eager to build on that performance. “I was pleased with how the week went at the India Championship last year, and the fans gave us such a warm welcome. It was enjoyable to be part of the first edition of the event, and I look forward to more of the same this October.”

The India Championship was launched in 2025 by a global smart logistics provider in partnership with the DP World Tour. Offering the largest prize purse for a DP World Tour event in India, the tournament has quickly established itself as a key stop on the international calendar.

DP World's Country Manager for the Indian subcontinent, Hemant Kumar Ruia, said the event reflects the company's long-term commitment to Indian sport and the continued rise of golf in the country.

"India has been a key market for DP World for more than three decades, and our support for the India Championship reflects that long-term commitment. The remarkable growth of golf in India over recent years reinforces our confidence in the future of the sport and its potential to inspire the next generation of players.

“We are delighted to welcome Shane Lowry and Luke Donald back to Delhi Golf Club, alongside a world-class field of players. Their return is a testament to the tournament's growing stature and the reputation it has established on the global golfing calendar following a successful inaugural edition.

We look forward to another outstanding week of competition and to celebrating the continued growth of golf in India through this championship."

The second edition of the championship further strengthens India's position on the global golfing map alongside the long-established Indian Open. Scheduled as the eighth of nine tournaments in the Back 9 segment of the 2026 Race to Dubai, the India Championship will serve as a crucial stop before the season-ending Tour Play-Offs, culminating with the Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

--IANS

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