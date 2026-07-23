President Murmu arrives in Bucharest on last leg of three-nation visit

Bucharest, July 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the last leg of her three-nation visit as she arrived in Romania's capital Bucharest, on Thursday. The State Visit marks a significant stride in India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe and commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bucharest, Romania, on the last leg of her three-nation State Visit. She was warmly received by Ms Oana-Silvia Toiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, at the airport," the President’s Secretariat wrote on X.

President Murmu departed India on Sunday for her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania.

During the visit to Romania, President Murmu will hold talks with President Nicusor Dan and interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. She will meet Romania Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu and members of the Romania–India Parliamentary Friendship Group. President Murmu is also scheduled to address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian community.

"Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union and with the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), bilateral economic partnership would strengthen further in the coming years. The State Visit to three countries by the Hon'ble President reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries along with India’s engagement with the wider Eastern European region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated last week.

President Murmu on Tuesday said that India views Southeast Europe as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation instead of a region that is on the margins.

"We meet at a critical juncture in human history. The geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting. In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation," President Murmu said during her address at the Assembly of North Macedonia.

–IANS

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