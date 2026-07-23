July 23, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

President Murmu arrives in Bucharest on last leg of three-nation visit

President Mumu arrives in Bucharest on last leg of three-nation visit

Bucharest, July 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the last leg of her three-nation visit as she arrived in Romania's capital Bucharest, on Thursday. The State Visit marks a significant stride in India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe and commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bucharest, Romania, on the last leg of her three-nation State Visit. She was warmly received by Ms Oana-Silvia Toiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, at the airport," the President’s Secretariat wrote on X.

President Murmu departed India on Sunday for her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania.

During the visit to Romania, President Murmu will hold talks with President Nicusor Dan and interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. She will meet Romania Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu and members of the Romania–India Parliamentary Friendship Group. President Murmu is also scheduled to address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian community.

"Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union and with the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), bilateral economic partnership would strengthen further in the coming years. The State Visit to three countries by the Hon'ble President reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries along with India’s engagement with the wider Eastern European region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated last week.

President Murmu on Tuesday said that India views Southeast Europe as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation instead of a region that is on the margins.

"We meet at a critical juncture in human history. The geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting. In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation," President Murmu said during her address at the Assembly of North Macedonia.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Jaffna Kings franchise agreement terminated; Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), IPG assume direct control of team

LPL 2026: Jaffna Kings franchise agreement terminated; SLC, IPG assume direct control of team

Infosys announces Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate, Salil Parekh to step down after 9 years

Infosys announces Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate, Salil Parekh to step down after 9 years

Ananya Panday lauds Gen Z: A generation that’s no longer willing to accept

Ananya Panday lauds Gen Z: A generation that’s no longer willing to accept

President Mumu arrives in Bucharest on last leg of three-nation visit

President Murmu arrives in Bucharest on last leg of three-nation visit

Luke Donald, Shane Lowry to headline star-studded field at 2026 India Championship

Luke Donald, Shane Lowry to headline star-studded field at 2026 India Championship

MoS Singh, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Kulubaev discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

MoS Singh, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Kulubaev discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Centre approves 22 projects worth Rs 4,744 crore under RDI Fund; shortlists 8

Centre approves 22 projects worth Rs 4,744 crore under RDI Fund; shortlists 8

Head coach Terzic keeping close contact with Athletic Bilbao's FIFA World Cup trio ahead of La Liga

Head coach Terzic keeping close contact with Athletic's World Cup trio ahead of La Liga

Sara Ali Khan on NEET issue: I have immense faith government will deliver justice

Sara Ali Khan on NEET issue: I have immense faith government will deliver justice

Private space sector investments cross $618 million, 6-fold increase in few years

Private space sector investments cross $618 million, 6-fold increase in few years: Govt