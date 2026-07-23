July 23, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Karim Adeyemi joins Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Karim Adeyemi joins Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Barcelona, July 23 (IANS) La Liga champions Barcelona have completed the signing of Germany's star Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with the forward putting pen to paper on a five-year deal ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old had one season remaining on his deal at Signal Iduna Park, but decided to move his base to Camp Nou, where he will be united with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick, who is now leading the Spanish Club.

Born in Munich on January 18, 2002, to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi brings an exciting and versatile attacking profile to the Barça squad. Throughout his career, he has shown his ability to play on either wing and through the middle as a centre-forward, combining blistering pace with a powerful left foot.

Adeyemi made 146 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, registering 36 goals and 24 assists. He joined Dortmund in May 2022 after racking up 33 goals and 24 assists in 94 appearances for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The fleet-footed attacker spent time with record Bundesliga champions Bayern and Unterhaching as a youngster, before moving to Austria as a 16-year-old in 2018.

Adeyemi has won 11 senior caps for Germany since making his debut in a 6-0 win over Armenia in September 2021 under new Barcelona boss Flick. That game also saw him score his only international goal to date.

"I'd like to say thanks for four great years at Borussia Dortmund, to the club, my teammates and the fans who made every match special with their support. I wish BVB all the best for the future," said Adeyemi upon his departure from Dortmund in a release.

Although Adeyemi played an important role during Germany's World Cup qualifying campaign, he was not included in the squad for the final tournament. After a summer free to recharge his batteries and with the whole of pre-season ahead of him, the German player would look to make a sudden impact at the prestigious club.

--IANS

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