Ananya Panday lauds Gen Z: A generation that’s no longer willing to accept

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in ‘Chand Mera Dil’, has lauded Gen Z for being their true self and sticking to their beliefs amid the ongoing nationwide protests spearheaded by Gen Z.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 monochromatic pictures from one of the protest sites. The first picture shows a hand holding the legal framework of the nation, the Constitution of India. The 2nd picture shows a father with his girl child.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that’s no longer willing to accept, ‘this is how it’s always been’. They’re not asking for shortcuts. They’re asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn’t disrespect (sic)”.

“Speaking up isn’t rebellion. It’s hope. It’s belief that things can be better. And that’s how change begins. I love my country and its people. Jai Hind”, she added.

Like Sara Ali Khan, Internet users didn’t spare Ananya either. They swarmed the comments section, and took potshots at her for her safe stance.

One user wrote, “Finally Bollywood want to follow the trend !!! Where were they from so many days”.

Another wrote, “They are speaking only when the govt spoke about Neet papers. If they had a spine they would have raised their voice and concerns earlier”.

A 3rd user wrote, “Ohhh GOOD MORNING Now everyone will post because Salman posted and these people were silent from last 4 days when we needed them the most . Ananya you are a Gen-z .. didn't expect this from you (sic)”.

Meanwhile, the situation is tense and volatile in the national capital with ripples being felt across cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, with momentum catching up in smaller cities as well. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. On July 20, protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement. Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 25 of his hunger strike in light of exam paper leaks, and irregularities in the education system, and has vowed to continue the strike after protestors were subjected to brutal crackdown by Delhi police.

--IANS

aa/