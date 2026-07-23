July 23, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan on NEET issue: I have immense faith government will deliver justice

Sara Ali Khan on NEET issue: I have immense faith government will deliver justice

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has reacted to the ongoing student protests across the country. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and penned a note in which she expressed her hope that the government will do the justice to the demands of the students.

She wrote, “Our students are our future and their future tugs at the very heart of our nation. Their resolve burns like a quiet, unquenchable flame that brings tears to my eyes, reminding us that true patriotism beats in the brave hearts of those who dare to stand up for what they believe in. Their courage and determination to seek a better and safer future is both inspiring and stirring; a powerful awakening of our shared conscience”.

She further mentioned, “We must listen to them with open hearts, care deeply and walk beside them. Their dreams are woven into ours. Our dreams live in theirs. As an optimistic patriot, I have immense faith that our government will deliver justice. Jai Hind”.

However, netizens took a very dim view of her statement, and made sarcastic remarks on her post. One user wrote, “Your statement doesn’t even make sense. Get a better AI tool. Don’t just put the PMO brief directly onto AI”.

Another wrote, “chatgpt please write a short post in such a way that neither modi ji nor the protesters gets offended @saraalikhan95”.

A third user wrote, “Please go back your on words ,we should not your false sympathy (sic)”.

A 4th user wrote, “I don't think so that they care about anything, they r just showing. So they will not lose their followers and get hate (sic)”.

Netizens have broadly criticised the celebs and influencers for the lack of categorical stance on the ongoing protest.

--IANS

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