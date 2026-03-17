JD Vance backs Trump on Iran strikes

Washington, March 17 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance defended the administration’s military action against Iran, saying he trusts President Donald Trump to handle the conflict and prevent past mistakes.

“I know what you're trying to do, you're trying to drive a wedge between members of the administration, between the president and me,” Vance said when a reporter asked about his earlier scepticism of foreign intervention.

He made clear there was no divide on policy. “What the president said consistently going back to 2015, and I agreed with him, is that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said. “We have taken this military action under the president's leadership.”

Vance said the focus should be on the operation's outcome rather than on political differences. “I think all of us, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, should pray for success and pray for the safety of our troops,” he said.

Pressed on whether his past views on “foreign adventurism” created hesitation, Vance rejected the suggestion. “I trust President Trump to get the job done, to do a good job for the American people and to make sure that the mistakes of the past aren't repeated, absolutely,” he said.

He contrasted the current leadership with earlier administrations. “I think one big difference is that we have a smart president, whereas in the past, we've had dumb presidents,” Vance said.

President Trump reinforced that position, saying the administration’s actions were necessary despite his stated preference to avoid war. “I want wars less than almost anybody. Peace through strength,” Trump said.

He argued that Iran’s leadership posed a direct threat if allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. “If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it,” Trump said.

Trump also praised Vance’s understanding of the issue. “I think JD understands better than most that if you give Iran a nuclear weapon, at least a very substantial part of the world would be blown up, and it will be used almost immediately,” he said.

The exchange came as questions continue over the scope and duration of the conflict. Vance did not discuss operational details. He said the action was necessary under the President’s leadership.

His remarks are notable given his past criticism of US military interventions. On Monday, he drew a clear distinction. He said this action was focused and necessary to address a specific threat.

The administration has framed its Iran policy around one goal. It wants to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump has repeatedly warned of the consequences if that happens.

Vance’s comments signal a push for unity. The White House wants to present a clear, consistent position. Debate, however, continues across US political circles on the use of force and its long-term impact.

--IANS

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