October 14, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

Vance announces Defense Production Act expansion of Texas refinery

Vance announces Defense Production Act expansion of Texas refinery

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration had used the Defense Production Act to expand an oil refinery in Tyler, Texas, as he campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton three weeks before the midterm elections.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Trump administration working with the refinery at Delek has used the Defense Production Act, and we are going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas," Vance told the rally.

"We want millions of gallons of commercial grade and military spec fuel to come out of this refinery in addition to what it's already producing," he said.

He said the expansion would "mean hundreds of good paying new jobs" in Smith County and lower fuel and travel costs for families.

He did not give a cost or the planned increase in capacity. The Tyler refinery, owned by Delek US Holdings, processes about 74,000 barrels a day.

The administration has used the Cold War-era law to back energy projects as high fuel prices weigh on household budgets ahead of the November 3 elections. In April, President Donald Trump signed a determination under the Act declaring domestic petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity essential to national defence.

Vance turned the announcement into a pitch for Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, who is running for the US Senate against Democrat James Talarico.

"He fights for you every single day and number two, he delivers he's not just a talker he's a guy who gets things done," Vance said of Paxton.

Vance accused Talarico of "contempt" for the oil and gas industry. "Talarico says Texas energy dominance is like being the leader in cassette tapes in the 1980s," Vance said. "He says jobs like the ones at the Texas refinery in Tyler aren't going to last."

"If we elect Ken Paxton and we continue to support an energy dominance agenda ladies and gentlemen, Texas oil and gas jobs are going to be safe, and we're going to build more of them," he said.

"We will never abandon the men and women of the oil and gas industry of Texas," Vance said.

Vance also said Talarico had backed rejecting a ten-year minimum sentence for human smugglers and wanted the southern border to have "a giant welcome mat for the drug cartels".

"That's what's on the ballot, ladies and gentlemen, on November 3rd," Vance said. "This November, let's send Ken Paxton to Washington and let's get back to work for the United States of America."

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, a Texan, attended the rally. Vance also briefly called out a protester waving a Mexican flag near the stage, saying, "we'll kick her out".

Energy prices have been a central issue in the midterm campaign.

--IANS

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