May 31, 2026 8:49 PM हिंदी

Akash Gupta thanks PM Modi for 'Mann ki Baat' mention, says cleanliness possible only by collective efforts

Akash Gupta thanks PM Modi for 'Mann ki Baat' mention, says cleanliness possible only by collective efforts

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 (IANS) Akash Gupta, who leads a group of youths in cleaning the Manorama river in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning about their efforts in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Gupta also said that cleanliness efforts are possible only when the entire nation comes together.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta mentioned that his entire village is grateful to PM Modi for the recognition in his monthly radio address.

Referring to the Central government's cleanliness programmes like 'Namami Gange Programme' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan', he said: "Work related to cleanliness cannot be carried out until the entire country comes together."

Describing their work, Gupta added: "We are a team of seven members and have cleaned 300 metres of the river in 65 days."

Moreover, he said that the efforts to clean the Manorama river cannot be turned into a campaign unless more people join them.

"Depending on the number of people joining us, we will be able to clean the river more quickly," he added.

"Citizens should make efforts to themselves clean the resources that we have received from Mother nature, rather than wait for the government to do so," he asserted.

Apart from cleaning the river, Akash Gupta said that his team also aims to plant sapling around the riverbed during the upcoming monsoon season, in order to contribute towards environmental conservation.

"Apart from this, we will also work towards rainwater harvesting," he added.

He expressed optimism that if provided opportunities, the youth can undertake efforts towards the development of the country.

Addressing the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister shared an inspiring story from Uttar Pradesh, where a group of young people is committed to preserving their childhood memories.

"Akash Gupta of Basti was deeply saddened by the sight of his village's Manorama River. The river he had seen as clean and vibrant in his childhood... Over time, plastic had started accumulating in the river, and the filth was increasing. Akash decided not to complain, but to make a new beginning. 'No complaints, a fresh start' became his mantra. He took his friends along," PM Modi said.

--IANS

cg/khz

LATEST NEWS

Ukranian President Zelenskyy warns of major Russian strike

Ukranian President Zelenskyy warns of major Russian strike

Centre takes stock of metrology reforms in northern states

Centre takes stock of metrology reforms in northern states

Gujarat farm labourer's daughter Kajal Vaja sprints to silver at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Gujarat farm labourer's daughter Kajal Vaja sprints to silver at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Singapore Open: ‘Satwik-Chirag are in a league of their own,’ says Prannoy after duo’s title win (Credit: Badminton Photo)

Singapore Open: ‘Satwik-Chirag are in a league of their own,’ says Prannoy after duo’s title win

Violence against minorities increased in Bangladesh after elections: Report

Violence against minorities increased in Bangladesh after elections: Report

Javed Akhtar seen writing in Urdu as Shabana Azmi shares glimpse of his study

Javed Akhtar seen writing in Urdu as Shabana Azmi shares glimpse of his study

Dubai-based Indian banker Shradha Gupta conquers Mount Everest, the world's highest peak

Dubai-based Indian banker Shradha Gupta conquers Mount Everest, the world's highest peak

India's development not just about own but about advancement of Global South: Union Minister on RIS's 44th foundation day

India's development not just about own but about advancement of Global South: Union Minister on RIS's 44th foundation day

Singapore Open: Lanier silences home crowd to deny Loh historic title (Credit: Badminton Photo)

Singapore Open: Lanier silences home crowd to deny Loh historic title

India holds curtain raiser events in Shanghai ahead of International Day of Yoga

India holds curtain raiser events in Shanghai ahead of International Yoga Day