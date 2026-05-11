PM Modi’s appeal for austerity finds support from women Padma Shri awardees​

Lucknow, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for adopting austerity measures in the consumption of fuel, refraining from purchasing gold, and opting for public modes of transport has found resonance among the eminent citizens of the country, including many Padma Shri awardees who have come out in the open to show their support.​

Malini Awasthi and Chutni Mahto, both women Padma Shri awardees, on Monday extended their support to the Prime Minister’s seven appeals, including saving fuel and not buying gold on festive occasions.​

Renowned folk singer and Padma Shri Malini Awasthi remarked that there is a profound seriousness in whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, and that it was time for women to also shoulder their responsibility by acting on his fervent appeal.​

Malini Awasthi, speaking to IANS, said, "We all listened to the Prime Minister yesterday, and the entire nation is currently discussing the matter. No one can deny the gravity inherent in the Prime Minister's message to the nation. The global situation is currently challenging; several nations are engaged in conflict with one another.”​

She further stated, “We are fortunate that no such panic prevails here, as the government has ensured we do not feel such distress; nevertheless, it would be incorrect to assume that the events unfolding globally will not have an impact on us."​

“Prime Minister has delivered a message urging every Indian to embrace 'Swadeshi' (indigenous products), conserve petrol and diesel to the greatest extent possible, and opt for public transportation. Such practices have been observed in the past as well; to conserve fuel, people used to carpool, with as many as six individuals travelling together in a single vehicle. There is a profound sense of positivity embedded within this message," she added.​

She further explained that the underlying message behind refraining from purchasing gold for a year is about saving.​

“The aim is to minimise pressure on the Indian currency as much as possible, thereby avoiding the need to procure foreign currency. Our country has a history in which, whenever a war situation arose, the nation donated gold. Currently, the call is not to donate gold; rather, simply refraining from purchasing it is beneficial for the country. As responsible citizens, we must minimise our consumption of fuel, utilise indigenous products, and exercise restraint in our spending," she remarked.​

Padma Shri Chhutni Mahato, who carved out a distinct identity through relentless struggle against the practice of witch-hunting, extended support to PM Modi’s appeal and said they are essential for bolstering the country's economic strength.​

Speaking to IANS, Chhutni Mahato, hailing from Seraikela in Jharkhand, affirmed that all citizens of the country need to heed the seven appeals as they don’t serve any political interest but rather are in the best interest of the nation and its people.​

Endorsing Prime Minister Modi's appeal, particularly regarding the reduction in cooking oil consumption, she stated that such a measure would alleviate the burden on household budgets while simultaneously contributing to better health outcomes for the people.​

She further stated that in today's times, people need to be more conscious of their health.​

She emphasised that embracing indigenous goods would strengthen the national economy and generate employment opportunities for residents. She urged the public to take the Prime Minister's appeal seriously and to contribute towards the vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".​

--IANS

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