Kumud Mishra sheds light on landscape of his upcoming show ‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Kumud Mishra, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’, has said that the series is set in a world where power follows a non-linear structure, and relationships are driven by fear and pride.

At its core, ‘Satrangi – Badle Ka Khel’ draws from the world of Launda Naach, a traditional North Indian folk form where men perform in female attire at community celebrations. The performers are not portraying a separate gender identity, but are ordinary men carrying forward a cultural performance tradition that has existed across generations in rural India.

Talking about the show, Kumud Mishra said, “What drew me to Satrangi - Badle Ka khel was the complexity of the world it builds, a world where power is never straightforward, relationships are driven by fear and pride, and every silence carries meaning. The series is deeply rooted, yet its emotional and political tensions feel universally relatable. That layered unpredictability is what makes this story truly engaging”.

The show follows Bablu Mahto (played by Anshumaan Pushkar), a young man raised in the shadows of humiliation and silence as the son of a Launda Naach performer. Growing up in a feudal world divided by caste and power, Bablu learns that survival lies not in strength, but in understanding how power moves. Living a double life as Bablu and Lalli, he begins to navigate two opposing worlds, one of control and one of performance, as he carefully sets into motion a dangerous game between two dominant families, the Singhs and the Pandeys.

Anshumaan Pushkar, who plays Bablu Mahto, said, “Bablu is a man who has spent his life being unseen, unheard, and underestimated, but beneath that silence is an incredibly sharp understanding of the world around him. His dual existence as Bablu and Lalli becomes his greatest strength as he learns to move through spaces of both power and performance. Satrangi - Badle Ka khel is not just emotionally intense, but also psychologically layered, and I’m excited for audiences to witness that journey on ZEE5”.

Mahvash said, “Well living in a society which is designed to keep certain people invisible , this series ‘Satrangi - Badle ka khel’ is not just a revenge story but it is about the hunger of a man and the right of a human to get equal respect in this society like any other person. It is truly a very special one for me because I get to be a part of not only a strong narrative but finally the cinema that we deserve! Cinema that blends emotional vulnerability with such strong social undercurrents. Our audience keeps talking about how we need more good shows in the industry, well this one won’t disappoint them. You can enter this raw world of revenge, drama, and entertainment through ZEE5”.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh and produced by RND Film LLP, the series is set to drop on May 22, 2026.

--IANS

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