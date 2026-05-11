BJP MP hails Suvendu govt’s key welfare measures; backs PM Modi’s austerity appeal

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Monday hailed the decisions taken in the first Cabinet meeting led by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying the new government had taken strong steps for public welfare and national security.

Speaking to IANS, Khan said the state government had prioritised border security and welfare schemes in its very first Cabinet meeting.

"Today, in the very first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has hit a six for the country’s security and border security by providing land for it. Ayushman Bharat is being implemented, the Vishwakarma Yojana is being launched, and our Chief Minister is doing very good work," he said.

Khan described the implementation of the Centre’s flagship welfare schemes in West Bengal as a "major step" that would benefit the poor, workers, and small artisans across the state.

The MP also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to reduce non-essential spending and fuel consumption amid global economic uncertainties.

Backing the Prime Minister’s remarks, Khan said people should consider limiting luxury expenses for a year in the national interest.

"What is being said is correct. Even my request to everyone is that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying something, he is saying it thoughtfully. If you do not buy gold for one year, it will not cause you any loss. If you don’t go abroad for travel for one year, it won’t cause any problem. We need to use as little fuel as possible," he said.

Reacting to criticism from Opposition leaders that the Prime Minister himself undertakes frequent foreign visits while asking citizens to avoid foreign travel, Khan defended PM Modi, saying international engagement was important for the country’s interests.

"When the Prime Minister goes abroad, he finds some solutions because the more engagement there is with foreign countries, the better it is. The opposition has no agenda, so they are trying to make this a new issue," Khan added.

--IANS

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