Indian peacekeepers in Lebanon hailed for their professionalism, camaraderie, and unwavering commitment

Beirut, May 11 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Lebanon on Monday conveyed its appreciation for the Indian Peacekeepers in South Lebanon for once again standing at the forefront of mission support and operational solidarity.

"Under challenging conditions, Indian convoys safely helped in Induction and de-Induction of Nepalese troops from forward UN positions and accommodated over 450 personnel at UNP 4-2 with full logistics and sustainment support," the Embassy of India in Beirut posted on X.

"The swift and seamless assistance rendered by Indian peacekeepers was highly appreciated by the Force Commander, Sector Commander (Sector East), and the outgoing Contingent Commander," it added.

According to the Embassy, Indian Peacekeepers continue to uphold the highest traditions of professionalism, camaraderie, and unwavering commitment, thus keeping the Tricolour flying high with pride.

Last month, a French soldier was killed, and three others wounded while they were deployed at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon.

India had strongly condemned the attack, urging the need to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

India also reiterated the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel, urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates.

In March, India also called for the protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, who are in the midst of a heightened confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in the fallout of the Iran war.

Three Ghanian peacekeepers were injured in their base in March, “amid heavy firing” in an area of Southern Lebanon where they were located, according to UNIFIL.

With 642 peacekeepers, India constitutes the second largest contingent in the 7,438-member UNIFIL.

Created in 1978, the peacekeeping operation is charged with monitoring the cessation of hostilities there and helping the Lebanese government regain control of the southern Lebanon areas.

–IANS

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