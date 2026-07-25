Uzbekistan's defender Abdukodir Khusanov signs new long-term deal with Manchester City

Manchester, July 25 (IANS) Uzbekistan's star player Abdukodir Khusanov has penned a new deal with former Premier League champions Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium for five more years.

The 22-year-old, who was part of Uzbekistan's squad at the World Cup, had a breakthrough campaign last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

The defender has signed a new deal until 2031, with the option of another year. It replaces his existing contract, which was due to expire in 2029.

On signing his new contract, Khusanov said, “This is a great day for me and my family – I am really happy to extend my stay at City. I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

“I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that. Thank you to the City fans for all of your support. It has been really important as I’ve settled in England and the Premier League. Now I am only looking forward. I’m ready to do everything I can to help this Club be as successful as possible,” he added.

Khusanov arrived at the Etihad Stadium from French club Lens in January 2025 and has enjoyed a stellar first 18 months in English football.

Khusanov formed a solid centre-back partnership with Marc Guehi in the second half of the campaign, playing 16 of the last 19 Premier League games for the club as well as starring roles in both the successful FA Cup and League Cup finals.

“We’ve been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir’s development since he arrived in England. We’re seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender - but we know this is only the beginning. His physical and technical abilities are top; he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back," Man City's director of football Hugo Viana said in an official statement.

“At just 22, his best years are all in front of him, and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see. That’s why we’re so happy he has signed a new contract at City, and hopefully he can be a big part of Enzo’s plans in the years to come,” he added.

Man City will kick off their 2026-27 Premier League season at home to Bournemouth on Aug. 23.

--IANS

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