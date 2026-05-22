May 22, 2026 7:58 PM हिंदी

UWW postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled for Bahrain in Oct-Nov

United World Wrestling postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held in Bahrain in Oct-Nov 2026. Photo credit: UWW

Corsier-Sur-Vevy (Switzerland), May 22 (IANS) The United World Wrestling (UWW), the governing body for the sport, has postponed the 2026 World Championships originally scheduled to take place from October 24 to November 1 in the Kingdom of Bahrain because of the prevailing geopolitical situation in the region.

"United World Wrestling (UWW), in close coordination with the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the Bahrain Wrestling Federation, announces the postponement of the 2026 World Championships originally scheduled to take place from October 24 to November 1 in the Kingdom of Bahrain," said the sport's global governing body in a statement on Friday.

This decision was taken after careful and responsible consideration of the current geopolitical situation in the region, particularly the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pending conflict involving the Gulf region and its broader impact on regional stability and international travel, the statement said.

"While Bahrain remains fully committed to hosting world-class sporting events, all parties believe that the safety, confidence, and overall experience of athletes, officials, delegations, partners, and fans must remain the highest priority," the UWW statement said.

The UWW said it was important to make the decision early and with transparency, as it gives it sufficient time to identify a new host.

"As organisations dedicated to the growth and integrity of international sport, UWW, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Wrestling Federation believe it is important to make this decision with adequate time and transparency, rather than waiting until the final stages of preparation. Acting responsibly now allows sufficient opportunity to evaluate a potential new host nation for 2026, so the competition host can be identified and the event can be prepared in a professional and orderly manner," the statement said.

The UWW statement said that though it has taken this decision, it is still reminded that sport 'remains a universal language of peace, respect, and unity.

"Wrestling has always been more than competition. It is a bridge between nations, cultures, and people. At a time when the world faces uncertainty and division, we are reminded that sport remains a universal language of peace, respect, and unity. It is in this spirit that UWW, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Wrestling Federation issue this joint statement together," the statement said.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the global wrestling family -- athletes, national federations, coaches, officials, partners, and supporters around the world -- for their understanding, solidarity, and continued support. United World Wrestling works with the national members in close cooperation, trust, and shared commitment to protecting the interests of the sport and its community worldwide," the statement added, claiming that further updates regarding future dates and hosting considerations will be communicated in due course.

--IANS

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