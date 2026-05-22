'A matter of pride for entire nation': Padma Shri awardee hails FAO's highest honour to PM Modi

Saharanpur, May 22 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee farmer Seth Pal Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) highest honour, the 'Agricola Medal' for 2026, calling it a matter of pride for the entire country and the farming community.

Speaking to IANS, Seth Pal Singh said the recognition by the Food and Agriculture Organisation reflects the growing global stature of India's agriculture sector under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The FAO conferred the honour on PM Modi in recognition of his contribution towards farmers' welfare, strengthening food security, increasing agricultural productivity, and poverty eradication. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu praised India's welfare measures, including free ration distribution to 80 crore people, direct income support to more than 11 crore farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, promotion of millets and digital public infrastructure.

Reacting to the honour, Seth Pal Singh said, "This award is not just recognition for the Prime Minister, but for the entire nation. Under his leadership, India's agriculture sector has reached a new level. His vision of empowering farmers through FPOs, startups, skill development, and diversification in farming has earned global respect for the country."

The Padma Shri awardee said India has witnessed historic changes in agriculture and food security since 2014.

"When Prime Minister Modi assumed office, several revolutionary steps were taken for farmers. Initiatives like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi directly benefited crores of farmers. Whenever farmers receive messages about PM-Kisan instalments being credited, there is a sense of happiness among them," he said.

He also highlighted the Prime Minister's push for millets and traditional grains at the global level.

"Earlier, millets were neglected despite being nutritious and requiring fewer resources. Farmers did not receive proper prices for coarse grains. Prime Minister Modi took millets to the international stage, which improved soil fertility, reduced cultivation costs, and increased the market value of these grains," he added.

On global pressures related to agriculture, Seth Pal Singh said PM Modi has consistently protected the interests of Indian farmers.

"The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that he will never compromise on farmers' rights, no matter the pressure. Even in challenges related to fertilisers, subsidies were provided so that farmers do not face additional burdens," he said.

He further stated that PM Modi's growing international popularity has strengthened India's agricultural diplomacy and enhanced the country's image globally.

"Whenever he visits foreign countries, leaders break protocol to welcome him. The work done in India is being recognised worldwide. His dream is to make India a developed nation by 2047, and we are confident India will achieve that goal under his leadership," Seth Pal Singh told IANS.

--IANS

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