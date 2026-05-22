May 22, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi ruled out of KKR’s campaign due to concussion and finger fracture

Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of remainder of Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign due to concussion and finger fracture ahead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that wicketkeeper‑batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand during their win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 20.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during the Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery,” the franchise said in a statement on Friday.

Raghuvanshi injured himself while diving full-length and colliding with Varun Chakaravarthy to give Tilak Varma a reprieve in the 11th over of the MI innings. He initially continued to keep wickets but left the field for treatment in the 14th over.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya came on as a concussion substitute and kept wickets for the remainder of the innings, and later scored 11 off 12 balls in KKR’s successful chase, with assistant coach Shane Watson later saying that Raghuvanshi ended up having some ‘neck pain, a bit of dizziness and a headache.’

It is to be noted that Raghuvanshi had suffered a scary neck and head injury while attempting a catch during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and was stretchered off the field. Later, he was discharged as scans at the hospital showed no serious injuries.

With this, Raghuvanshi will now miss KKR’s crucial final group‑stage clash against Delhi Capitals, to be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening. Raghuvanshi, 24, had been KKR’s leading run‑scorer this season, amassing 422 runs at a strike‑rate of 146.52, including five half‑centuries. His absence is a major blow to Ajinkya Rahane’s side, which must win its last game in a bid to enter the playoffs.

KKR have bounced back from a poor start to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mathematically, KKR can still reach 15 points if they win their last league match against DC, but their qualification will also hinge on Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings dropping points in their respective final league games. KKR have made the playoffs eight times in 18 seasons, a record bettered only by MI and Chennai Super Kings.

--IANS

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