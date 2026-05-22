May 22, 2026 9:37 PM हिंदी

HMT’s machine tool export to South Africa reflects global trust in Indian engineering: Minister

HMT’s machine tool export to South Africa reflects global trust in Indian engineering: Minister

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said the export of indigenous machine tools manufactured by HMT Machine Tools Limited to global markets reflects the growing international acceptance of India’s engineering excellence and technological capabilities.

During his extensive visit to HMT’s Kalamassery facility in Kerala, the minister reviewed the plant’s manufacturing capabilities, inaugurated an export dispatch to South Africa, and held discussions with senior officials of HMT, the Fluid Control Research Institute and Instrumentation Limited.

The highlight of the visit was the flagging off of an NH Series machine manufactured at the Kalamassery plant for export to South Africa.

“The export of indigenous machine tools manufactured at HMT to international markets is a proud moment for India’s manufacturing sector. It reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian engineering excellence and technological capability,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Institutions like HMT represent the strength of India’s public sector engineering ecosystem. The technical expertise, manufacturing capability and commitment of the workforce here continue to contribute significantly towards strategic self-reliance,” Kumaraswamy added.

The minister toured the Machine Tool Division, Foundry Division and other strategic manufacturing sections of the facility, where he reviewed manufacturing, assembly and testing operations related to CNC systems, precision machine tools and specialised engineering equipment.

He also witnessed indigenously developed Sonar Directing Gear systems used for Indian Naval platforms.

The Union Minister later chaired detailed review meetings with the leadership teams of HMT, FCRI and Instrumentation Limited.

Discussions focused on operational performance, technology upgradation, modernization, innovation-driven growth and expanding participation in strategic sectors.

The meetings also reviewed opportunities to strengthen indigenous manufacturing capacity, improve operational efficiency and enhance global competitiveness.

As part of the visit, Kumaraswamy interacted with labour union representatives and employees’ associations of HMT, where he listened to concerns and suggestions related to employee welfare, modernisation and the future growth of the institution.

Assuring support to workers, the minister said employee welfare remains central to the success of public sector enterprises and acknowledged the contribution of workers towards India’s industrial development.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on strengthening public sector undertakings, Kumaraswamy said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working towards modernising infrastructure, improving competitiveness and creating greater opportunities for growth, innovation and employment.

--IANS

pk

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