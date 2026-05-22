Asian Junior Individual Squash: India assured of eight medals in China

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) India were assured of eight medals at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Friday after Shiven Agarwal led a spirited bunch into the semifinals across categories.

Shiven, seeded 5/8, beat Singaporean Rehaan Singh in straight games in the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals and will meet fellow Indian Squash Academy trainee Lokesh Subramani in the semifinals. Lokesh, meanwhile, defeated compatriot Hridhaan Shah in the quarters.

Aryaveer Dewan, who won the boys’ U-17 crown last year, advanced to the U-19 semifinals after beating countryman Yusha Nafees in four close games.

Others to make the last-four stage were: Anika Dubey in girls’ U-17, Abhyuday Arora and Amarya Bajaj in boys’ U-13, and Shanaya Parasrampuria and Divyanshi Jain in girls’ U-13.

Earlier, India’s Hridhaan Shah took out Malaysian top seed Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Bin Syarudin 11-13, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in the boys’ U-17 pre-quarterfinals.

Joining Hridhaan in the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals are compatriots Lokesh Subramani and Shiven Agarwal, with Hridhaan meeting Lokesh next. Aryaveer Dewan, Gurveer Singh, and Yusha Nafees advanced to the quarterfinals in the boys’ U-19 category.

Other Indians to make the last-eight stage across categories are: Abhyuday Arora, Dhairya Gogia, and Amarya Bajaj in boys’ U-13, Alia Kankaria, Shanaya Parasrampuria, and Divyanshi Jain in girls’ U-13, Shresht Iyer and Dhruv Bopana in boys’ U-15, Aadya Budhia in girls’ U-15, Anika Dubey in girls’ U-17, and Unnati Tripathi in girls’ U-19.

Indian results (quarterfinals):

U-19 — Boys: 3/4-Aryaveer Dewan bt Yusha Nafees 11-9, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9; 3/4-Md Alnasfan (KSA) bt Gurveer Singh 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3. Girls: Whitney Wilson (Mas) bt Unnati Tripathi 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3.

U-17 — Boys: 5/8-Lokesh Subramani bt Hridhaan Shah 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6; 5/8-Shiven Agarwal bt Rehaan Singh (Sgp) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6. Girls: 3/4-Anika Dubey bt Naisha Singh (Sgp) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

U-15 — Boys: Md Sohail Adnan (Pak) bt 2-Shresht Iyer 11-6, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6; 3/4-Vidhurran Ruthiran (Mas) bt 5/8-Dhruv Bopana 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-5. Girls: Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) bt Aadya Budhia 11-8, 12-10, 12-10.

U-13 — Boys: 3/4-Abhyuday Arora bt Md Mustafa Khan (Pak) 14-16, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4; 3/4-Amarya Bajaj bt Dhairya Gogia 11-9, 11-9, 11-4. Girls: 1-Kareena Sashikumar (Sgp) bt 5/8-Alia Kankaria 11-2, 11-8, 11-7; 3/4-Shanaya Parasrampuria bt Qingyuan Zheng (Chn) 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9; 2-Divyanshi Jain bt Nurul Nazir (Mas) 13-11, 11-8, 11-6.

--IANS

bsk/