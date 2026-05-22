May 22, 2026 9:37 PM हिंदी

Asian Junior Individual Squash: India assured of eight medals in China

India assured of eight medals in the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships being held in Panzhihua, China, on Friday. Photo credit: SRFI

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) India were assured of eight medals at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Friday after Shiven Agarwal led a spirited bunch into the semifinals across categories.

Shiven, seeded 5/8, beat Singaporean Rehaan Singh in straight games in the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals and will meet fellow Indian Squash Academy trainee Lokesh Subramani in the semifinals. Lokesh, meanwhile, defeated compatriot Hridhaan Shah in the quarters.

Aryaveer Dewan, who won the boys’ U-17 crown last year, advanced to the U-19 semifinals after beating countryman Yusha Nafees in four close games.

Others to make the last-four stage were: Anika Dubey in girls’ U-17, Abhyuday Arora and Amarya Bajaj in boys’ U-13, and Shanaya Parasrampuria and Divyanshi Jain in girls’ U-13.

Earlier, India’s Hridhaan Shah took out Malaysian top seed Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Bin Syarudin 11-13, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in the boys’ U-17 pre-quarterfinals.

Joining Hridhaan in the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals are compatriots Lokesh Subramani and Shiven Agarwal, with Hridhaan meeting Lokesh next. Aryaveer Dewan, Gurveer Singh, and Yusha Nafees advanced to the quarterfinals in the boys’ U-19 category.

Other Indians to make the last-eight stage across categories are: Abhyuday Arora, Dhairya Gogia, and Amarya Bajaj in boys’ U-13, Alia Kankaria, Shanaya Parasrampuria, and Divyanshi Jain in girls’ U-13, Shresht Iyer and Dhruv Bopana in boys’ U-15, Aadya Budhia in girls’ U-15, Anika Dubey in girls’ U-17, and Unnati Tripathi in girls’ U-19.

Indian results (quarterfinals):

U-19 — Boys: 3/4-Aryaveer Dewan bt Yusha Nafees 11-9, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9; 3/4-Md Alnasfan (KSA) bt Gurveer Singh 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3. Girls: Whitney Wilson (Mas) bt Unnati Tripathi 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3.

U-17 — Boys: 5/8-Lokesh Subramani bt Hridhaan Shah 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6; 5/8-Shiven Agarwal bt Rehaan Singh (Sgp) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6. Girls: 3/4-Anika Dubey bt Naisha Singh (Sgp) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

U-15 — Boys: Md Sohail Adnan (Pak) bt 2-Shresht Iyer 11-6, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6; 3/4-Vidhurran Ruthiran (Mas) bt 5/8-Dhruv Bopana 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-5. Girls: Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) bt Aadya Budhia 11-8, 12-10, 12-10.

U-13 — Boys: 3/4-Abhyuday Arora bt Md Mustafa Khan (Pak) 14-16, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4; 3/4-Amarya Bajaj bt Dhairya Gogia 11-9, 11-9, 11-4. Girls: 1-Kareena Sashikumar (Sgp) bt 5/8-Alia Kankaria 11-2, 11-8, 11-7; 3/4-Shanaya Parasrampuria bt Qingyuan Zheng (Chn) 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9; 2-Divyanshi Jain bt Nurul Nazir (Mas) 13-11, 11-8, 11-6.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Javid Ahmad Kitab takes charge as Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) president, promises transparency and accountability

Javid Kitab takes charge as JKCA president, promises transparency and accountability

Shiv Sena demands NIA probe into political outfit 'Cockroach Janata Party'

Shiv Sena demands NIA probe into political outfit 'Cockroach Janata Party'

Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Mumbai reach semifinals of 5th Elite National Physical Disability Cricket Championship in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: DCCI

Maha, Haryana, UP, Mumbai reach semis of National Physical Disability Cricket Championship

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials to cut red tape to help farmers, rural poor get govt benefits

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials to cut red tape to help farmers, rural poor get govt benefits

FAO's highest honour for PM Modi, a recognition of India's agricultural policies: PMFME beneficiary

FAO's highest honour for PM Modi, a recognition of India's agricultural policies: PMFME beneficiary

We only have ourselves to blame for this situation, says Ricky Ponting ahead of Punjab Kings’ must‑win clash against Lucknow Super Giants to be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: We only have ourselves to blame for this situation, says Ponting ahead of PBKS’ must‑win clash

HMT’s machine tool export to South Africa reflects global trust in Indian engineering: Minister

HMT’s machine tool export to South Africa reflects global trust in Indian engineering: Minister

India assured of eight medals in the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships being held in Panzhihua, China, on Friday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Junior Individual Squash: India assured of eight medals in China

Ayushman Bharat milestone: 100 crore health records linked with ABHA accounts

Ayushman Bharat milestone: 100 crore health records linked with ABHA accounts

Malaysian PM dials CM Vijay, promises to visit Tamil Nadu in September

Malaysian PM dials CM Vijay, promises to visit Tamil Nadu in September