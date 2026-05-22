May 22, 2026 9:37 PM हिंदी

Ayushman Bharat milestone: 100 crore health records linked with ABHA accounts

Ayushman Bharat milestone: 100 crore health records linked with ABHA accounts

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) In a major leap towards universalisation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and expansion of digital footprints, more than 100 crore health records have been linked with Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA). Many states from the Hindi heartland, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, have fared exceedingly well in linking the health records under ABDM.

The achievement marks a significant step towards building an integrated, citizen-centric and interoperable digital healthcare ecosystem in the country.

A striking feature of the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) is the remarkable growth of registrations in the past few months. Estimates suggest that the numbers doubled over the past one and a half years.

“ABDM doubled the number of linked health records from 50 crore in February 2025 to over 100 crores in just 15 months. Nearly 10 crore health records are now being linked every two to three months. From fewer than 1,000 linked records during its initial phase to over 100 crores today, ABDM has evolved into one of the world’s largest digital health ecosystems,” said an official statement from the Ministry.

The project being implemented by the National Health Authority under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reflects the growing adoption of ABDM across government health programmes, state health platforms, public digital systems and private health technology partners.

At present, more than 450 public and private health technology solutions have successfully integrated with the ABDM ecosystem.

Notably, ABHA serves as a unique digital health identity that enables citizens to securely link and access their health records across hospitals, clinics, laboratories and healthcare providers.

Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO, National Health Authority, speaking on the key landmark, said, “The linking of over 100 crore health records with ABHA is an important milestone in the journey of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It reflects the increasing adoption of digital health services across Government programmes, States, health facilities and private technology partners. ABHA-linked health records empower citizens with secure and consent-based access to their health information and support continuity of care across the healthcare ecosystem.”

--IANS

mr/uk

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