Malaysian PM dials CM Vijay, promises to visit Tamil Nadu in September

Kuala Lumpur, May 22 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, congratulating him on assuming office.

During the phone-call, Ibrahim stated that he will be visiting India in September to attend the BRICS Summit and hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Had a conversation and caught up with my friend, CM Vijay, today and once again extended my congratulations on the great responsibility he is shouldering for the people of Tamil Nadu," Anwar Ibrahim posted on X.

"I also informed him that I will be traveling to India in September to attend the BRICS Summit and hold a meeting with PM Modi, and if the opportunity arises, I will make a brief visit to Tamil Nadu. May CM Vijay continue to be granted strength and wisdom to lead and govern well for the well-being of the people and a perfect future for Tamil Nadu," he added.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that Ibrahim has congratulated Vijay on his win in Tamil Nadu elections. Earlier on May 12, Ibrahim congratulated Vijay for his win in Tamil Nadu polls and highlighted the "deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties" between Malaysia and Tamil Nadu.

"I warmly congratulate my friend Vijay on being elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. For many years, his adoring fans watched him defeat corrupt politicians and assorted villains within three hours, usually after a short interval. The people of Tamil Nadu have now entrusted Vijay with a responsibility far greater than any role performed on screen. Oru Viral Puratchi — the 'one-finger revolution' — is now on the cusp of creating history," Ibrahim posted on X.

"Malaysia and Tamil Nadu share deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties across generations. I look forward to working closely with Chief Minister Vijay in the years ahead," he added.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026 guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

--IANS

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