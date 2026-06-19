Uttarakhand's premium litchi enters European market, 1st consignment on way to Italy

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated India's first export consignment of Uttarakhand's premium litchi from Dehradun to Italy, marking the product's entry into the European market, an official statement said on Friday.

The export initiative has also resulted in improved returns for growers, with farmers receiving prices approximately 25 per cent higher than prevailing domestic market rates.

The inaugural consignment, comprising one metric tonne of fresh litchi, showcases the export potential of Uttarakhand's horticulture sector, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The development is expected to encourage wider adoption of quality production practices and greater participation in export-oriented horticulture, the ministry noted.

The shipment is expected to strengthen India's presence in international fresh fruit markets while promoting premium produce from the Himalayan region.

It is also an important milestone in diversifying export destinations for India's fresh fruits and reinforces the country's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium horticultural products.

Dehradun litchi is widely recognised for its distinctive sweetness, attractive red colour, delicate aroma and superior pulp quality. The region is known for renowned varieties such as Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana.

The favourable agro-climatic conditions of Uttarakhand, particularly in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, contribute to the fruit's premium quality and market appeal, the statement noted.

The shipment was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Uttarakhand government, exporters, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), logistics partners and other stakeholders.

"The initiative highlights the importance of collaboration across the value chain in enabling international market access for Indian agricultural produce," the statement said.

“APEDA continues to advance India's agri-export agenda through market development initiatives, quality assurance mechanisms, infrastructure support and capacity-building programmes aimed at enhancing farmers' access to high-value international markets,” the statement added.

--IANS

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