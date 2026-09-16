Kabir Bedi shares a priceless childhood memory with sister Gulhima Bedi on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Kabir Bedi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated his sister Gulhima Bedi’s birthday with a priceless throwback picture from his childhood.

Sharing the picture on social media, the ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ actor was seen standing close to his mother alongside his younger sister Gulhima. Recalling their special bond, the actor said she has remained an important part of some of his earliest and most cherished memories. “Some bonds begin before we even have words for them. Here I am, standing close to my mother and my little sister Guli—already completely enchanted by her,” Kabir wrote.

The actor reflected on how their bond has remained strong through the years and the many changes life has brought. “Through all the years and all the changes life has brought, she remains woven into my earliest and most precious memories. I adored her then, and I adore her still. The best sister ever! Happy birthday, my darling Guli,” he added.

Kabir also shared a black-and-white childhood photograph featuring him posing alongside his younger sister Gulhima. The vintage image captured a sweet sibling moment and offered a glimpse into their cherished childhood memories.

In the monochrome photograph, Kabir Bedi is seen posing alongside his mother, who is holding his younger sister Gulhima in her arms. The heartwarming family picture captures a precious moment from their early years.

For the unversed, Kabir Bedi’s younger sister, Gulhima Bedi, fondly known as Guli Bedi Scales, was born in Kashmir. She spent several decades working as a teacher in the United States, specialising in educating children with learning disabilities.

Kabir Bedi is quite active on Instagram, where he often shares glimpses of his personal life with fans. He also treats his followers to throwback pictures from his illustrious film career, offering a nostalgic look at some of his memorable moments on and off screen.

--IANS

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