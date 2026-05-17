May 17, 2026 1:01 AM हिंदी

India, Dominica exchange an MoU on pharmacopoeia and QIP

India, Dominica exchange an MoU on Pharmacopoeia and QIP

Roseau, May 16 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday, exchanged an MoU with Domina Minister of Foreign Affairs on Pharmacopoeia and another on a Quick Impact Project(QIP) in Dominica.

MoS Marghertia on Saturday, met with Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of Dominica and exchanged ideas on strengthening partnerships across a wide range of sectors.

“Glad to exchange an MoU on Pharmacopoeia and another on a Quick Impact Project in Dominica,” he wrote on X, “also had the opportunity to interact with the Ministers of Health and Agriculture during the meeting,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Margherita also called on Irving McIntyre, Acting Prime Minister of Dominica, and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen people-to-people ties,” said Margherita on X.

He also called on Dominica's President Sylvanie Burton in Roseau, where the two sides reviewed ways to deepen the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Sharing the details of the meeting on his social media on Saturday, the MoS posted: "Honoured to call on President Sylvanie Burton, Dominica’s first woman President, who hails from the indigenous Kalinago community. Conveyed greetings from the Honourable President and Prime Minister of India. Discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between our two countries.”

Following his successful visit to Belize and Honduras, Margherita arrived in Dominica on Friday, aiming to enhance bilateral partnerships across key sectors.

The MoS was warmly received by Dominica’s Foreign Minister Vince Henderson upon his arrival at the airport.

“Arrived in the beautiful 'Nature's Island of the Caribbean' – Commonwealth of Dominica. Thank you, Foreign Minister Vince Henderson, for the warm welcome at the airport. Looking forward to productive discussions with the leadership of Dominica,” Margherita posted on X.

This is the first ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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