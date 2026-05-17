May 17, 2026 1:01 AM हिंदी

India strengthens semiconductor push with Tata-ASML partnership for Dholera chip facility

The Hague: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten witness the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ASML and Tata Group, during his visit to The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India’s semiconductor ambitions received a major boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted a new partnership between Tata Electronics and ASML aimed at strengthening the country’s chip manufacturing ecosystem.

The agreement was witnessed by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and PM Modi during high-level engagements focused on futuristic technologies and innovation-led cooperation.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ASML will support the establishment and expansion of Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor facility in Dholera, marking a significant step in India’s efforts to emerge as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub. The collaboration is expected to bring advanced expertise and technology support to the ambitious project in Gujarat.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the partnership as an important milestone in boosting India’s semiconductor ecosystem and deepening international cooperation in advanced sectors.

He emphasised that India’s rapid progress in semiconductors is opening up immense opportunities for the country’s youth and creating a strong foundation for future innovation and employment.

"Prime Minister Rob Jetten and I witnessed the signing of the MoU between Tata and ASML for advancing the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India," PM Modi wrote on X.

"ASML will support the setting up and scaling of Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor facility in Dholera, Gujarat," the Prime Minister said.

India’s strides in the world of semiconductors offer immense opportunities for the youth of our nation, PM Modi added.

"This is a sector in which we will keep adding vigour in the times to come," the Prime Minister added.

The Tata-ASML collaboration comes at a time when India is aggressively expanding its semiconductor ecosystem through policy support, global partnerships, and large-scale investments.

The Dholera semiconductor project is among the flagship initiatives expected to play a crucial role in reducing import dependence and strengthening India’s position in the global electronics supply chain.

Industry observers believe the partnership could accelerate technology transfer, skill development, and high-value manufacturing in India, while also reinforcing the country’s growing reputation as a trusted destination for semiconductor investments.

--IANS

pk/dan

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The Hague: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten witness the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ASML and Tata Group, during his visit to The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

India strengthens semiconductor push with Tata-ASML partnership for Dholera chip facility