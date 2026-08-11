Uttar Pradesh continues to play a pivotal role in the expansion of After Dark Blue

Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India's leading homegrown alcobev companies, on Tuesday highlighted the strong growth momentum of After Dark Blue Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest and most important markets for the brand.

Uttar Pradesh remains among the company's most strategically important markets, supported by evolving consumption patterns, coupled with growing aspirations among consumers across both urban and emerging markets, have contributed significantly to the growth of After Dark Blue and the broader premium spirits portfolio of Radico Khaitan.

The launch follows a landmark year for After Dark Blue, which recorded sales of over 3.1 million cases in FY26, growing more than 60 per cent year-on-year.

The brand has witnessed a remarkable journey underlining its increasing consumer appeal and rapid acceptance among aspirational whisky drinkers across the country.

Commenting on the development, Sudhir Upadhyay, Chief Sales Officers at Radico Khaitan Limited, said: " Uttar Pradesh is one of our strongest markets for After Dark Blue and continues to contribute significantly to the brand's growth. With increasing demand and strong consumer acceptance, we see substantial opportunities to further strengthen our presence and drive the next phase of growth in the state."

The deluxe whisky segment continues to be one of the largest and most dynamic categories in the Indian spirits industry, with consumers increasingly gravitating towards brands that deliver both quality and aspirational value.

After Dark Blue has successfully carved a distinctive space within this segment through its contemporary positioning, consistent quality and strong consumer connect.

Designed to elevate shelf visibility and strengthen premium credentials, the refreshed After Dark Blue packaging features a bold interplay of deep blue, crisp white and rich gold elements.

The redesigned tapered bottle offers a modern aesthetic and superior in-hand experience, while the embossed brand philosophy, "This Is All You Need – After Dark", celebrates memorable social occasions and moments of connection.

Adding to its premium identity is a distinctive gold seal inspired by the philosophy of "Crafted for the Night", creating a strong visual asset that will be consistently reflected across packaging, retail visibility and consumer engagement initiatives.

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, added: "The new packaging represents the next chapter in the After Dark Blue story. Consumers today are looking for brands that reflect their aspirations and lifestyle choices. We believe the refreshed premium identity will further strengthen consumer preference and accelerate our momentum in the state."

Backed by strong consumer demand and a rapidly expanding footprint, After Dark Blue remains focused on strengthening its presence across Uttar Pradesh and across India, while continuing to build on its position as one of India's fastest-growing whisky brands.

--IANS

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