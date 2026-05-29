‘Uttar Da Puttar’ starring Annu Kapoor to release on July 24

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Uttar Da Puttar’, which stars Annu Kapoor, have locked its release date. The film is set to debut in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

The film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora.

The film is set against the backdrop of Vastu and destiny, and brings a fresh and novel theme to Hindi cinema.

‘Uttar Da Puttar’ is written and directed by Ravinder Siwach, with the story by Sandiip Kapur. The film is produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures.

‘Uttar Da Puttar’ now officially joins the theatrical release calendar for July 2026. Producer Sandiip Kapur's latest film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 24th July 2026.

Meanwhile, Annu Kapoor was last seen in ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’. The film showcased that love is ageless and that the boundaries between romance and family can blur in the most delightful yet chaotic ways. Annu Kapoor is one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile character actors, and is known for balancing comedy, drama, satire and hosting with equal ease.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has delivered memorable performances in films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and ‘7 Khoon Maaf’. Apart from films, he is also widely loved for his radio storytelling and television presence. His recent screen appearance came in the comedy film Non Stop Dhamaal, where he shared screen space with Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi in a chaotic industry-themed entertainer. Kapoor continues to stay active across films, television and live performances.

--IANS

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