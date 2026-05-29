IPL 2026: It’s about being in autopilot now and just getting what needs to be done, says Ferreira

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Donovan Ferreira said the side has switched into ‘autopilot mode’ as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026. RR arrive in Qualifier 2 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator, thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s astonishing 97.

“Like you said, we've had three must‑win games, but every game is different. You can’t carry one over to the next; today is a big game for us. I can’t really speak for them (other players), but the rest of us have been playing a lot of cricket over the last few days. It’s about being in autopilot now and just getting what needs to be done,” Ferreira said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He emphasised his readiness to play any role required by the team. “I'll do whatever the coach and the team need; that’s been our motto. Management has all the insights and data to make those calls, so we just have to be ready whenever we're called upon.

“Personally, I'm comfortable going in after the 15th over. If I have to go in before that, I just adapt. It gives me a bit of time to get used to the wicket so I can explode at the back end.”

On conditions at the venue, Ferreira said, “I’m not sure what the captain and coach have decided, but this is a really good batting wicket. Looking at the previous game, the opposition didn't even bat that well. We bowled quite well, and they still reached (almost) 200. That shows how good the wicket is. Whatever the decision, we’ll need to put up a good score or chase well. If there is dew, batting second is beneficial.”

--IANS

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