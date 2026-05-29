May 29, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Hopefully, we cross the same line and go to the finals, says GT’s Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2026: Hopefully, we cross the same line and go to the finals, says GT’s Sai Sudharsan

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Gujarat Titans left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan said the team is treating their IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals as ‘just another game’ and expressed confidence in the side crossing the line and enter the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

GT are coming off a 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. “No, I think we're not looking at it like a big day. It's just another day. We're doing the same thing what we've been doing the whole season. So we are looking at it as another game. Hopefully, we cross the same line and go to the finals,” Sudharsan said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On batting approach which has made him the leading run-getter in IPL 2026 via making 652 runs in 15 games, Sudharsan explained, “I think it's all about being versatile enough to work out what you can do at your best to chase a 240‑250. I don't think we'll have to change the way we are playing.

“I think it's all about decision‑making and maybe adding a few more layers to our batting rather than thinking of changing the way we are batting. It doesn't matter to me. I think whatever challenge is front of us, we're looking forward to that.”

Reflecting on recovery after a tough defeat, Sudharsan said, “So I think as a team, we are definitely looking forward for this game. Yes, it was a difficult loss for us, but I feel it's just, what can I say, it just ignited us inside and we have the fire for the game today. So I think we're looking at that way.”

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate (Photo: IANS/brendanfraser/insta)

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

TEHRAN, July 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Morteza Akhoundi/ISNA/Handout via Xinhua/IANS)

India-bound tanker crosses Hormuz safely with 270,000 tonnes of oil

'I never knew how long I could last’: Rafael Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

'I never knew how long I could last’: Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirrors audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirror audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea (File Image)

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea

Sri Lanka recall Vishmi Gunarathne, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi for Women’s T20 WC, Ranaweera excluded

Sri Lanka recall Gunarathne, Gimhani, Kavindi for Women’s T20 WC, Ranaweera excluded