IPL 2026: Hopefully, we cross the same line and go to the finals, says GT’s Sai Sudharsan

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Gujarat Titans left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan said the team is treating their IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals as ‘just another game’ and expressed confidence in the side crossing the line and enter the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

GT are coming off a 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. “No, I think we're not looking at it like a big day. It's just another day. We're doing the same thing what we've been doing the whole season. So we are looking at it as another game. Hopefully, we cross the same line and go to the finals,” Sudharsan said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On batting approach which has made him the leading run-getter in IPL 2026 via making 652 runs in 15 games, Sudharsan explained, “I think it's all about being versatile enough to work out what you can do at your best to chase a 240‑250. I don't think we'll have to change the way we are playing.

“I think it's all about decision‑making and maybe adding a few more layers to our batting rather than thinking of changing the way we are batting. It doesn't matter to me. I think whatever challenge is front of us, we're looking forward to that.”

Reflecting on recovery after a tough defeat, Sudharsan said, “So I think as a team, we are definitely looking forward for this game. Yes, it was a difficult loss for us, but I feel it's just, what can I say, it just ignited us inside and we have the fire for the game today. So I think we're looking at that way.”

--IANS

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