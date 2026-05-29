May 29, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Semi-conductors and solar energy will power India’s growth, says Padma Shri Prof Juzer Vasi

Semi-conductors and solar energy will power India’s growth, says Padma Shri Prof Juzer Vasi

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Padma Shri professor Juzer Vasi has advocated for a strong focus on building hubs of semiconductors while scaling up solar energy production, for powering the nation’s growth in the next few decades.

“Both these sectors hold immense potential for growth in the near future, and I feel proud and honoured to have been recognised for my work in these areas,” he said, sharing his reaction on receiving the Padma honour.

“It was very unexpected, but I am honoured to receive it,” the delighted professor added.

Juzer Vasi, Professor Emeritus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award, in the field of Science and Engineering, for his four decades of contribution to microelectronics and photovoltaics.

He extended an unequivocal support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thrust on making India a hub of chip-making nation and said that this is something that the country should have worked towards and achieved years ago.

“I have been involved in this area since the late 1970s. But I'm very happy that now there is a lot of emphasis on semiconductors, and that's happening in a very good way. Semiconductors are very important in this war situation and for the defence sector as well,” he said, speaking to IANS.

He further said that semiconductors are important because almost all the defence electronics need semiconductors, and some of these things are not easy to buy in the open markets. He also emphasised the need to pursue one's own research and build one's own line of production in the chip-making business.

About solar energy, he told IANS that this is one area where any nation could build its own energy security; however, this would call for developing technology to tap the solar resources.

“For that, we need solar modules and semiconductor solar cells to tap the energy, and that is what we are doing. I'm glad to say that India is now emerging as one of the most important solar energy countries in the world, not only in terms of the deployment, but also in terms of the manufacturing of solar cells and solar modules,” he said.

On the fast growth of deep-tech and India’s role in it, he said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the world around us, and we must not miss the buzz.

“In almost all areas, the AI will have an impact. As a country, we should speed up our involvement in AI, as we have the required talent to do it. We need to have a very good plan on how to emerge as one of the world leaders in AI,” he remarked.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Yuvraj Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Nepal takes cue from India, unveils sweeping tax cuts and AI push in new budget

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate (Photo: IANS/brendanfraser/insta)

Brendan Fraser speaks up about failed audition that changed his fate

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to resume liquor sales in Delhi

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return home with new born twins

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

Canadian researchers call for coordinated G7 response to counter China's foreign interference

TEHRAN, July 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Morteza Akhoundi/ISNA/Handout via Xinhua/IANS)

India-bound tanker crosses Hormuz safely with 270,000 tonnes of oil

'I never knew how long I could last’: Rafael Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

'I never knew how long I could last’: Nadal opens up on career-long battle with pain

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirrors audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Sakshi Tanwar unanimously accepted characters often mirror audience’s experiences, emotions, relationships

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea (File Image)

Turkey warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ after vessel attack in Black Sea