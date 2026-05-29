Australia must deepen defence ties with India to counter Chinese influence: Report

Canberra, May 29 (IANS) Australia and India agreed to hold an annual Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, joint exercises across numerous domains and closer co-operation on information sharing during the inaugural Defence Minister's Dialogue. Defence partnerships do not move this fast by accident but because the strategic logic demands it, a report has stated.

Released in April, Australia's 2026 National Defence Strategy has stated the Northeast Indian Ocean as part of Australia’s primary area of military interest. The strategy has named India as a ‘top-tier security partner’ and the most ‘important defence partner’ in that region, according to a report in The Australian.

"The reasoning is clear. China’s military build-up, described in the strategy as the largest in the world today, is increasingly visible in the Indian Ocean. The People’s Liberation Army Navy’s submarines ­patrol the region; Chinese research vessels survey its seabed; Beijing’s strategic reach extends well ­beyond the Malacca Strait. Australia’s trade routes run through these waters, and both countries are ­resident maritime powers. This shared geography, and shared threat, creates a set of practical opportunities for deeper co-operation," Samuel Bashfield, Research Fellow at the La Trobe Centre for Global Security and Grace Corcoran, Research Fellow at the Australia India Institute, wrote in The Australian.

"Maritime security is the obvious one, and the most developed. Australian and Indian maritime patrol aircraft now conduct collaborative anti-submarine warfare activities. The two countries are progressing an agreement on air-to-air refuelling. The Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, discussed at the October meeting, points towards more sustained co-operation in the maritime domain across the region," it added.

The report highlighted that, for India and Australia, defence industry is the most consequential opportunity, and the most complex as well. India's defence-industrial sector is a growing ecosystem of public shipyards, large manufacturers, defence start-ups, and Make in India policy, that focuses on technology transfer, local production, and indigenisation as conditions of ­access. Australian defence industry is small, export-oriented, and generally sells finished capability instead of co-developing it in someone else’s industrial policy. The top-down approach would be needed from governments of India and Australia for meeting the unrealised potential.

"As stated in a recent Australia India Institute report, this should be done ‘by supporting smaller Australian companies to engage and by the Indian government providing greater clarity on where it perceives the opportunities to lie. They may also need to demonstrate commitment by procuring defence products made by Australia-India joint ventures," it mentioned.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles is travelling to India later this week for the second Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue. Marles stated that he is looking forward to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to India.

"Australia and India are top-tier security partners. I look forward meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen our defence partnership following the strong progress we made during his visit to Australia last year," Marles was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Australian Defence Ministry ahead of the visit.

Highlighting that the first Australia–India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was held in Australia last October, the Australian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that the meeting showcases unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and a shared ambition to enhance cooperation.

On May 8, India and Australia held the 10th edition of Defence Policy Talks in New Delhi. The officials of India and Australia welcomed the increased frequency and complexity of joint exercises, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"Both sides welcomed the recent advancements in bilateral defence cooperation. The establishment of the annual India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in 2025 has enhanced consultation and reflected the growing trust between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The two nations expressed commitment to deepen maritime cooperation and looked forward to continued collaboration between the two countries, enhancing strategic ties and fostering a shared commitment to regional stability. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Australian side was headed by First Assistant Secretary, International Policy Bernard Philip.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ties between India and Australia are underpinned by shared values of a pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement and increasing high level interaction,

--IANS

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