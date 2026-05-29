Twisha Sharma case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh returns to same court, this time as accused

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Former district judge Giribala Singh returned to the Bhopal District Court on Friday under dramatically different circumstances from those in which she last walked its corridors more than two years ago. Giribala Singh, who retired as Principal District Judge in February 2023, appeared before the same court as an accused in the alleged dowry death case of her daughter-in-law, actor-model Twisha Sharma.

She was brought to the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with her son, Samarth Singh, Twisha’s husband.

As the CBI convoy entered the court premises, a large crowd of lawyers, litigants and court staff gathered across the building. The presence of the former judicial officer, now under investigation in a high-profile case, drew intense attention within the district court complex.

The CBI team first escorted Samarth Singh out of a vehicle and took him to the courtroom of Magistrate Shobhana Bhalawe. A short while later, Giribala Singh was brought in separately under security cover.

As investigators escorted her up the stairs towards the courtroom on the third floor, people standing along the corridors and balconies watched silently. Lawyers paused outside courtrooms, while staff members gathered near railings to catch a glimpse of the former judge being led into the courtroom.

Inside the packed courtroom, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh stood in the dock during proceedings that lasted for more than two hours. Throughout the hearing, the 65-year-old former judge remained composed and continuously interacted with her lawyers and son.

At several moments, she was seen explaining certain points to her counsel. At other times, she responded only with gestures and nods. Though calm during the proceedings, faint smiles occasionally appeared on her face while speaking to Samarth or members of her legal team.

Following arguments from both sides, the court granted the CBI five days' custody of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh for further interrogation. The case relates to the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on May 12, barely months after her marriage to Samarth Singh.

Twisha had married Samarth in what was described by family members as a well-attended ceremony celebrated by both families. However, after her death on May 12, Twisha's family accused her husband and Giribala Singh of harassment and dowry-related cruelty.

Twisha's family alleged that she had been subjected to mental pressure and persistent demands after marriage.

Initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bhopal Police, the case was later handed over to the CBI following mounting public attention and demands for an independent probe.

The CBI arrested Samarth Singh earlier this week. Giribala Singh was subsequently taken into custody after prolonged questioning by the agency on Thursday evening.

--IANS

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