Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag, Dhruv-Tanisha enter semifinals

Singapore, May 29 (IANS) India’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto advanced to the semifinals of the Singapore Open 2026 on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Fourth-seeded Satwik-Chirag fought back from a game down to defeat Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai 19-21,21-17, 21-13 in a 65-minute battle. The Indians then fought through a neck-and-neck second game before forcing a decider and dominating the third to secure their semifinal spot. They will next face reigning world champions and world no.1 pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv-Tanisha progressed after third-seeded Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia retired during the opening game. The Indian pair will next face Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara for a place in the final.

In men’s singles, All England 2026 runner-up Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Japan’s Koki Watanabe 19-21, 21-15, 15-21 in a 68-minute clash.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu’s campaign ended in the quarterfinals following a 21-17, 21-14 loss to World No.1 An Se Young in a gruelling 48-minute encounter. With the victory, the Korean extended her head-to-head record to 9-0 against the Indian star.

On Thursday, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sindhu outplayed Japan’s Riko Gunji in straight games, while Satwik-Chirag defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-15, 11-21, 21-18. Dhruv and Tanisha overcame a Japanese challenge to beat Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

The experienced Sindhu registered a comfortable straight-games victory in just 37 minutes, maintaining control in both games from the beginning. She will next face top seed An Se-young in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen progressed in men’s singles after Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn retired with just two points played in the match. Lakshya will next take on Japan’s Koki Watanabe. In the other men's singles, HS Prannoy lost to the host nation's Loh Kean Yew 18-21, 21-16, 15-21.

In men’s doubles, fourth-seeded Satwik and Chirag started strongly by taking the opening game but were pushed into a decider after the Chinese Taipei pair dominated the second. The Indians came back to close out the match 21-18 in the decider, extending their head-to-head record against the duo to 7-0. They will next face Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, to whom they lost their All England Open campaign earlier this year.

In mixed doubles, despite losing the opening game heavily, Dhruv and Tanisha mounted a strong comeback to secure the next two games. A challenging quarterfinal clash awaits them against the third-seeded Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

--IANS

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