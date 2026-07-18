J&K: Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to weather

Srinagar, July 18 (IANS) Due to adverse weather, authorities said on Saturday that the Shri Amarnathji Yatra will remain suspended from July 19.

Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said that in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well‑being of the pilgrims.

He added that no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from 19.07.2026. Updates regarding the resumption of the Yatra will be issued in due course, after ensuring route safety and a comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions.

So far, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra. This year’s SANJY‑2026 started on July 3 and will conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the Holy Cave Shrine, situated at 3,880 metres above sea level, either via the traditional, longer Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite that waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Due to security reasons, the area beyond the two base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) has been declared a ‘No-fly zone’. No helicopter service is available to the Yatris this year due to this reason.

--IANS

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