Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's heartfelt notes for special edition Saiyaara LP: A reminder that love will always be strongest force to exist

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are celebrating the 1st anniversary of their debut film ‘Saiyaara’, unveiled a special 2 disc collector's edition Saiyaara LP. The actors also penned special notes in the LP as they expressed their gratitude to the people, who connected with the film.

Designed as a souvenir for fans and music lovers, the limited-edition vinyl also features exclusive handwritten diary notes from Ahaan and Aneet, which are a personal reflection on their ‘Saiyaara’ journey.

Ahaan Panday wrote in the collectible LP, “If you’re one of the few people reading this, you’re probably somebody who cares deeply about our film, and for that, thank you. Thank you for giving love a chance. Thank you for believing in our story. We never knew Saiyaara would reach so many people, but it’s safe to say we’ve left our hearts with quite a few of you. I hope you keep this vinyl as a reminder that love will always be the strongest force to exist, that it has the power to surpass all things”.

He further mentioned that the music of ‘Saiyaara’ became something far greater than the team ever imagined. He hoped that somewhere between these songs, the listeners stop finding their characters and start finding pieces of themselves.

"Thank you for carrying this music with you and allowing it to become a part of your lives. Your love has turned Saiyaara into more than a film and more than an album, it has become a feeling that belongs to all of us. This special edition Saiyaara LP is our gift to you, a small token of gratitude for the immense love you've given all of us. We hope it brings you joy and becomes a cherished addition to your collection, holding a special place in your heart for years to come”, he added.

Aneet Padda said, "To everyone who opened their hearts to Saiyaara and its music, I don’t think there are enough words to truly express what this has felt like. Sometimes, when I sit quietly and think about how deeply this music has reached people, I feel overwhelmed in the most beautiful way. What began as songs, scenes, emotions and moments we poured ourselves into… somehow found a home in millions of hearts across the world. And that is something for which I will be deeply grateful, forever. Music has always been such a personal thing. It becomes part of our memories. A melody can remind you of someone you loved, a version of yourself you miss, a heartbreak you survived or even the hope you’re still holding onto. That’s why seeing people connect with Saiyaara the way they have, has been incredibly emotional for me”.

“I’ve read your messages. I’ve seen your edits, your covers, your late-night captions, felt your tears and your smiles. To everyone who embraced Saiyaara so fiercely, thank you. Thank you for feeling whatever you felt in a world that constantly tells you not to. Thank you for allowing this music to become part of your lives. What moves me the most is knowing that people from completely different parts of the world could relate to the same feelings through this music. Different languages, different lives, different stories… yet somehow everyone felt the same emotions and reciprocated deeply. That reminds me how universal love, longing, heartbreak, hope and healing really are. Thank you for making Saiyaara more than a soundtrack. Thank you for turning it into an emotion. And most importantly, thank you for reminding me why art matters in the first place. How it can make us feel alive, feel connected and give us hope”, she added.

Directed by Mohit Suri & produced by YRF ‘Saiyaara’ emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025.

--IANS

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