Ustad Amjad Ali Khan remembers Nana Patekar: Had the honor of meeting him only once

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has paid his tributes to late star Nana Patekar, who passed away aged 75 in Goa on October 8. The Sarod maestro said he had the honour of meeting him only once and shared that he had seen many of his films.

Talking about Nana Patekar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan told IANS: “We are very sad to hear that legendary Nana Patekar is passing away. He was a great artist, and we all admired his work. I had the honor of meeting him only once, and I still remember seeing many of his films.”

The sarod maestro shared that no one can replace Nana Patekar.

“I don't think anybody can replace him. He was a great actor. It's a great loss of the film industry. He will always be remembered. He will always live in our hearts and minds, and through his films he'll always be remembered.”

Nana Patekar’s final rites were held after sunset. His surviving son Malhar Patekar spoke with the media after the cremation and explained that the family and his mortal remains were in Goa, and bringing them to his farmhouse took some time considering the long travel.

He also shared that the actor passed away early in the morning, and a lot of time had already passed, and it wasn’t advisable to keep the mortal remains for long.

He told the media, “We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time. He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset”.

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.

The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.

--IANS

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