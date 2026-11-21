Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Natco Pharma on Saturday said it has received seven observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its manufacturing facility at Kothur, Hyderabad.

The US health regulator conducted an inspection of the facility between November 12 and November 20, the company said in a regulatory filing.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 containing seven observations.

Under USFDA procedures, a Form 483 is issued when investigators identify conditions that, in their judgement, may constitute potential violations of regulatory requirements and warrant management's attention.

Natco Pharma said it views the observations as procedural in nature and does not expect any major compliance concerns arising from the inspection.

"The company believes that the observations are procedural in nature and is confident of addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated timelines," the company said in its filing.

However, the company did not disclose other details of the observations.

In Q2 FY27, the pharmaceutical firm's net profit declined 60.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 203 crore, from Rs 518 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations also fell 29 per cent to Rs 967 crore, compared to Rs 1,363 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 55.4 per cent from Rs 579 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Natco Pharma on Friday ended 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 817 apiece on the BSE.

The pharma stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 1,216.29 and a 52-week low of Rs 774. In the last two-year period, it plunged by about 40 per cent, according to the aforesaid exchange.

--IANS

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