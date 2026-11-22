Brussels, Nov 22 (IANS) Pakistan's mass deportation campaign against Afghans exposes a particularly troubling contradiction in international migration policy, and Islamabad must answer for the human consequences of its deportation policy, a report said.

"Islamabad invokes national security and sovereign authority to justify increasingly aggressive enforcement measures, while thousands of Afghans face the prospect of returning to a country where basic security, economic survival and fundamental rights remain deeply uncertain," the European Times reported.

According to the report, Pakistan's decision to intensify the return of Afghan nationals is closely connected to the deterioration of relations between Islamabad and Kabul and to the growing security tensions along their shared border.

"However, legitimate security concerns do not provide an unlimited justification for collective enforcement measures against an entire refugee population. According to UNHCR figures published on November 6, around 724,600 Afghans had returned from Pakistan between January and October 31, 2026, including 71,300 recorded deportations," the report said.

The report added that when an entire population becomes entangled in a dispute between two governments, the distinction between legitimate immigration control and political pressure becomes dangerously blurred.

"Islamabad must be held accountable for ensuring that its security policies do not become a mechanism for exposing vulnerable civilians to arbitrary detention, intimidation or forced removal," it said.

Highlighting the vulnerability of those being returned, the report noted that children and women constitute a substantial proportion of the affected population, with many families having spent years in Pakistan and some children born there with little experience of life in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has the right to regulate immigration, but it cannot disregard individual protection claims or assume that every Afghan national can safely return simply because the authorities in Kabul have resumed control of the country," the European Times report said.

According to the report, the Taliban authorities must also be held accountable for the political and institutional conditions that make safe and sustainable returns so difficult.

"Pakistan must answer for the human consequences of its deportation policy. The Taliban must answer for the conditions that continue to drive Afghans away and prevent their safe reintegration," the report said.

--IANS

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