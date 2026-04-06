US touts military dominance after Iran rescue​

Washington, April 7 (IANS) The operation to rescue fighter pilots projected military dominance, with top officials asserting that it demonstrated unmatched capability and warning adversaries of America’s reach.​

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission showed why the US has “the greatest fighting force the world has ever known.”​

“In two extraordinary combat search and rescue operations deep inside enemy territory in Iran, our warriors executed missions of breathtaking skill, courage, and precision,” he told reporters at a White House news conference.​

The operation followed the downing of an F-15 fighter jet inside Iran. Two crew members ejected and were stranded behind enemy lines. Both were later rescued in separate missions.​

Officials said the operations involved coordinated strikes, intelligence support, and special forces working under heavy enemy pressure.​

“These are not routine operations… high-risk, high-stakes missions conducted in the heart of enemy territory,” Hegseth said.​

He said US forces operated for hours over Iran without being stopped.​

“We flew for seven hours in daylight over Iran… and Iran did nothing about it,” he said.​

Military officials described intense combat conditions during the rescue. Aircraft were hit by enemy fire. Crews continued the mission despite the damage.​

General Dan Caine said forces engaged enemy fighters while protecting rescue teams.​

“They were violently suppressing and engaging the enemy in a close-in gunfight,” he said.​

One aircraft was hit and later abandoned. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered.​

Despite the risks, officials said all personnel returned safely.​

“No American lives were lost,” Hegseth said.​

The mission lasted more than 50 hours. It involved air cover, drones, refuelling aircraft, and rescue units working in coordination.​

Hegseth said the operation sent a message to adversaries.​

“The Iranians are still asking themselves right now, how did the Americans do this?” he said.​

He added that US forces remain ready to act anywhere.​

“The United States military will go anywhere at any time to protect our own and complete the mission,” he said.​

President Donald Trump also described the mission as historic and said it showed the strength of US military power.​

Officials said the operation comes amid ongoing US strikes and rising tensions with Iran. Washington has increased military pressure while pushing for a negotiated outcome.​

The US has long relied on rapid-response and special operations forces to recover personnel in conflict zones. Such missions are rare due to the risks involved.​

The Iran operation highlights the scale of US military reach in the region and signals a willingness to operate deep inside hostile territory, a factor that could shape future conflict dynamics in West Asia.

--IANS

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