US touts military dominance after Iran rescue​

Washington, April 7 (IANS) The operation to rescue fighter pilots projected military dominance, with top officials asserting that it demonstrated unmatched capability and warning adversaries of America’s reach.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission showed why the US has “the greatest fighting force the world has ever known.”
“In two extraordinary combat search and rescue operations deep inside enemy territory in Iran, our warriors executed missions of breathtaking skill, courage, and precision,” he told reporters at a White House news conference.
The operation followed the downing of an F-15 fighter jet inside Iran. Two crew members ejected and were stranded behind enemy lines. Both were later rescued in separate missions.
Officials said the operations involved coordinated strikes, intelligence support, and special forces working under heavy enemy pressure.
“These are not routine operations… high-risk, high-stakes missions conducted in the heart of enemy territory,” Hegseth said.
He said US forces operated for hours over Iran without being stopped.
“We flew for seven hours in daylight over Iran… and Iran did nothing about it,” he said.
Military officials described intense combat conditions during the rescue. Aircraft were hit by enemy fire. Crews continued the mission despite the damage.
General Dan Caine said forces engaged enemy fighters while protecting rescue teams.
“They were violently suppressing and engaging the enemy in a close-in gunfight,” he said.
One aircraft was hit and later abandoned. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered.
Despite the risks, officials said all personnel returned safely.
“No American lives were lost,” Hegseth said.
The mission lasted more than 50 hours. It involved air cover, drones, refuelling aircraft, and rescue units working in coordination.
Hegseth said the operation sent a message to adversaries.
“The Iranians are still asking themselves right now, how did the Americans do this?” he said.
He added that US forces remain ready to act anywhere.
“The United States military will go anywhere at any time to protect our own and complete the mission,” he said.
President Donald Trump also described the mission as historic and said it showed the strength of US military power.
Officials said the operation comes amid ongoing US strikes and rising tensions with Iran. Washington has increased military pressure while pushing for a negotiated outcome.
The US has long relied on rapid-response and special operations forces to recover personnel in conflict zones. Such missions are rare due to the risks involved.
The Iran operation highlights the scale of US military reach in the region and signals a willingness to operate deep inside hostile territory, a factor that could shape future conflict dynamics in West Asia.
--IANS
lkj/dan