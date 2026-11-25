Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) A proposed US tariff on Indian goods would exempt smartphones and specified products already facing separate national-security duties, while leaving most new textiles and clothing exposed, according to a notice issued Wednesday by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The proposed exclusions cover listed steel, aluminium, and copper products, vehicles and vehicle parts, wood products, patented pharmaceuticals and semiconductors currently subject to tariffs under Section 232, the US law governing national-security trade restrictions.

Those exclusions would apply to the new tariff proposal. They would not remove existing duties imposed under other measures.

A separate annex lists additional products excluded from the proposed action. It includes smartphones under tariff code 8517.13.00, without the narrower end-use restrictions attached to some other electronics entries.

The annex also lists numerous pharmaceutical products, including medicines prepared in measured doses or packaged for retail sale.

USTR says the annex includes raw materials whose taxation could create domestic shortages, products whose inclusion could disrupt the wider economy, and goods that cannot be produced in sufficient quantities in the United States or obtained from other sources.

Books and other informational materials, donations, accompanied baggage and certain agglomerated iron ores and concentrates are also proposed for exemption.

Most new fabrics and garments do not appear in the annex. Worn clothing is listed, but ordinary textile and apparel categories would largely remain within the proposed tariff’s scope.

USTR is seeking comments on whether to create an arrangement allowing a specified volume of textile and apparel imports to enter at a reduced Section 301 tariff rate.

It also asks whether duties on those products should take account of any textile arrangement established under a separate investigation into countries’ restrictions on imports made with forced labor. The questions leave open the possibility of relief for some shipments, but do not establish such relief.

The notice also sets out India’s defence of its manufacturing policies.

According to USTR’s summary of submissions already made by the Indian government, New Delhi argued that expansion in steel and solar manufacturing was intended to meet domestic demand in a developing economy.

India said companies expanded or reduced production in response to orders and market conditions, rather than through government-directed capacity expansion, the notice says.

It also argued that Make in India and production-linked incentives were intended to promote self-reliance in selected sectors and did not create structural excess capacity. The incentive program should not be treated as encouraging manufacturing disconnected from demand, according to the summary.

Those arguments were submitted during the investigation. They were not a new Indian government response to Wednesday’s announcement.

USTR said consultations with India on May 14 failed to resolve U.S. concerns.

The proposed Indian tariff ceiling is higher than the 18 per cent proposed for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, but lower than Vietnam’s proposed ceiling of 35 per cent.

For India, USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with specified exemptions. It would consider a 17 per cent rate if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the investigation’s findings.

The duties remain a proposal and have not taken effect.

--IANS

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