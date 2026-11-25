Bridgetown, Nov 25 (IANS) The West Indies women's cricket team got a big boost for their home white-ball series against Pakistan with star all-rounder Deandra Dottin returning to the squad of 15, which will be led by Hayley Matthews.

Dottin, who missed their tour of Zimbabwe in September-October as she was on personal leave, came into the squad for Ashmini Munisar, who is unavailable because of injury.

The 35-year-old from Barbados, Dottin, is a right-handed batter and right-arm fast bowler and has represented West Indies in 143 WODIs and 132 Women's T20Is so far and will bolster the lower-order batting for West Indies.

The Pakistan series will start with the T20Is scheduled from December 8 to 12 before the ODIs from December 15 to 20. The ODIs will count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which is the route to qualify for the next ODI World Cup in 2029.

With the seven top-ranked teams and the hosts qualifying automatically for that World Cup, the team will be hoping to do well and gain as many points as possible from this series. West Indies are currently placed fourth on the table, just ahead of Pakistan.

"Every Championship point counts on the road to the 2029 World Cup, and these three ODIs at home are an important part of that," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said in a release. "Our place at the 2028 T20 World Cup is secured, so qualification for the 50-over World Cup is our focus. We aim to win the ODI series, and we have a squad that has shown it can do that."

West Indies qualified for the 2028 T20 World Cup by making it to the semifinals of the tournament played earlier this year in England.

The surprise in the squad of 15 was that the 17-year-old batter Eboni Brathwaite, who is preparing with the Under-19 side for the age-group World Cup in January, kept her place in the senior squad.

West Indies women's squad for Pakistan series:

Hayley Matthews (capt), Chinelle Henry (vice-cap), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

--IANS

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