New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India on Wednesday said it does not have “structural excess capacity” in any sector, adding that New Delhi and Washington are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The US has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods following an investigation into manufacturing overcapacity, while raising the possibility of a 17 per cent rate if India reaches a trade agreement addressing US concerns.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that the “Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors. The Notice is currently under examination”.

“India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector,” the statement further stated.

The ministry said it has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations.

The government “remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026”.

India is among 14 economies covered by findings announced by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Their manufacturing policies were unreasonable and burdened or restricted U.S. commerce, making them subject to possible action under the trade law, USTR said.

For India, the agency proposed tariffs “of up to 25 per cent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods.”

That means existing duties under Section 301 would be taken into account when calculating the proposed tariff. The announcement also sought consideration of adjustments for duties under Section 232, a separate law used for national security-related trade restrictions.

The possible 17 per cent rate would depend on India reaching an agreement on reciprocal trade that responds to the findings of the investigation.

Section 301 allows the United States to respond to foreign government practices it determines unfairly burden American commerce.

--IANS

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